Republican Party chief to serve second term at Trump’s request

Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielDem senator says 'we're not in a court of law' when asked about presumption of innocence for Kavanaugh RNC Chair: Dem senator 'doesn't believe in the presumption of innocence for conservatives' Trump fundraiser at Trump Hotel charges 0k per person MORE has accepted an offer from President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I don't trust everybody in the White House' JPMorgan CEO withdraws from Saudi conference Trump defends family separations at border MORE to remain on as the head of the Republican National Committee (RNC) through the 2020 election, according to multiple reports.

The Associated Press and CNN each reported that Trump asked McDaniel to serve another term as chair of the committee.

CNN reported that Trump approved of her fundraising efforts, and wanted a woman leading the party into the next presidential election year in an effort to close the gender gap between the GOP and Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hill has contacted the RNC for comment.

McDaniel has led the RNC since 2016, when former chairman Reince Priebus Reinhold (Reince) Richard PriebusPriebus: Republican voters energized by 'Kavanaugh effect' Kelly called Warren 'impolite,' 'arrogant:' report Haley resigns as US ambassador to UN MORE left to take a job as White House chief of staff.

It has produced significant fundraising hauls during the current election cycle. The organization reported last month that it has brought in more than $250 million, and has $42 million in the bank.

Both numbers surpass the totals the Democratic National Committee, which reported that as of July it had raised $116 million during the current cycle and had $7.8 million in the bank.

The fundraising disparity comes as Republicans are attempting to stave off Democratic efforts to retake the majority in the House and in the Senate in next month's midterms.

Democrats need to pick up 23 seats in November to secure control of the House, and must pick up two seats to take over the majority in the Senate.