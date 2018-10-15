Trump Jr. to stump in Indiana for Pence’s brother and governor hopeful

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpCollusion judgment looms for key Senate panel Donald Trump Jr. emerges as GOP fundraising force MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: I told Jeb Bush 'he should have punched' Trump 'in the face' MORE plans to visit Indiana next week for a rally in support of GOP Senate candidate Mike Braun and congressional candidate Greg Pence, the older brother of the vice president, the Indiana Republican Party announced Monday.

The president's eldest son will be joined by his girlfriend and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle in Indianapolis on Oct. 22, as part of their series of campaign stops in the weeks before next month's midterm elections.

Trump and Guilfoyle will be stumping for Braun, a businessman and former state representative who is attempting to unseat Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Citi — Big haul for O'Rourke | Senators press Trump to get tougher on Saudis | Kavanaugh tensions linger The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem victories in `18 will not calm party turbulence Senate heads home to campaign after deal on Trump nominees MORE (D).

Donnelly is among the most vulnerable incumbent senators up for re-election next month, and the national GOP has lined up behind Braun. President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I don't trust everybody in the White House' JPMorgan CEO withdraws from Saudi conference Trump defends family separations at border MORE held a rally in Indiana in August, and Vice President Pence has visited his home state multiple times in recent weeks to boost GOP candidates.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls in the race shows Donnelly with a 4-point lead, and the Cook Political Report rates the election as a "toss-up."

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle will also aim to bolster Greg Pence, who faces Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana's 6th Congressional District. The two are vying to replace Rep. Luke Messer Allen (Luke) Lucas MesserFreedom Caucus members see openings in leadership Republicans top Dems at charity golf game Immigration overhaul on life support in the House MORE (R), who lost to Braun in the primary to secure the GOP nomination for governor.

Next week's stop is part of the Indiana GOP's "Right Track Results Tour," a state-wide effort to boost Republican candidates ahead of the midterms. Gov. Eric Holcomb (R), Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson and Auditor Tera Klutz are among the state officials who are participating in the campaign.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle also will be in Michigan on Wednesday, along with Kid Rock, to support Senate candidate John James (R).

The GOP is hoping to stave off a Democratic surge next month to defend control of the House and Senate. Democrats need to pick up 23 seats in the House to reclaim the majority, and must gain two seats in the Senate, though they face a far tougher map there.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Democrats with a 7.3 percentage point lead on the generic congressional ballot.