Sinema campaign launches effort to target undecided GOP voters

Arizona Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D) is making a play for Republicans who would normally support her opponent, Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyRomney defends Trump’s policies as ‘effective,' disputes he led 'never Trump' movement Trump adds campaign stops for Senate candidates in Montana, Arizona, Nevada Democrats hold fading odds of winning Senate this November MORE (R-Ariz.), in the last days of their neck-and-neck Arizona Senate race.

A press release from Sinema's campaign on Monday announced the formation of a 57-member strong Republicans for Sinema coalition of GOP voters in the state who say they will be supporting Sinema and campaigning against McSally ahead of next month's midterm elections.

“Arizonans don’t care if you have an ‘R’ or ‘D’ next to your name,” Sinema says in the release. "My approach has always been to work across the aisle to solve problems and deliver results for Arizonans, and that’s what I’ll continue to do as U.S. Senator."

"Arizonans deserve a Senator who isn’t distracted by partisan games and who is focused on fighting for them. As Arizona’s next Senator, I’ll be an independent voice for all Arizonans," she added.

The move comes amid a tight the race in deep-red Arizona, with polling averages showing Sinema and McSally neck-and-neck though a recent poll showed McSally leading Sinema by 6 points in the race to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFlake: Congress should not continue Kavanaugh investigations Arizona congressional candidate robbed outside restaurant The Kavanaugh debate was destructive tribalism on steroids: Here’s how we can stop it from happening again MORE (R).

McSally's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Last week, the Arizona Republican told a conservative radio host in the state that her campaign's polling indicates a willingness among more moderate GOP voters to hear out Sinema.

"We need Republicans to vote Republican. We’ve got some moderate Republicans who have seemed to have drank Kyrsten Sinema’s Kool-Aid in the polling and we need to bring them back home," McSally said in an interview with "The Jeff Oravits Show" on Thursday.

"We need the base and those who voted for President Trump also to be getting out to vote and be energized," she added.

Voters in the press release identified as co-chairs of the Republicans for Sinema group pointed to issues such as care for veterans and health-care coverage as top issues separating the two candidates that could be crucial for winning over centrist voters in the state.

"As a veteran myself, that means a lot. Martha McSally is all talk and no action. She said she had veterans’ backs, then voted against a bill to help veterans get student loan counseling. Arizonans deserve a doer, not a talker. That’s Kyrsten Sinema," said co-chair Rick Ireland.

Democrats are looking at Flake's seat as one of the most likely targets for a potential pickup next month as the party seeks to regain control of the Senate, where it faces a two-seat disadvantage.