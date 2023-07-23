Pence confident he’ll meet donor threshold for 2024 GOP debate: ‘We will make it’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday he is confident he will meet the 40,000 donor threshold in time for the first GOP presidential debate next month.

“I’m very humbled by the support around the country, which is one of the criteria,” Pence said when questioned about the threshold by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of The Union.” “But yes, having 40,000 individual donors, we’re literally working around the clock. Got about a month to go, I’m confident we will be there.”

To qualify for the upcoming debate, GOP presidential candidates must meet certain polling and financial requirements that includes having a minimum of 40,000 unique donors and at least 200 unique donors each from 20 or more states or territories. Once those requirements have been met, candidates must also pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee.

When asked how close to the donor requirement he is, Pence said “We’re making incredible progress toward that goal. We’re not there yet, but, Dana, I promise you, when we know, you will know.”

“We’re not offering kickbacks. We’re not offering gift cards. We’re not even offering soccer tickets,” Pence said in reference to certain tactics being used by his 2024 political opponents, including biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who offered a 10 percent commission to those who fundraise or North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who offered $20 Mastercard or Visa gift cards for campaign donations of $1 or more. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he would raffle off tickets to see soccer player Lionel Messi in Miami.

“We will make it. I will see you at that debate stage,” Pence told Bash.

Ramaswamy, Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) said they have reached the 40,000 threshold to qualify for the debate stage.

The debate will take place on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.