trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pence confident he’ll meet donor threshold for 2024 GOP debate: ‘We will make it’

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/23/23 3:36 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/23/23 3:36 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence arrives on stage during the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday he is confident he will meet the 40,000 donor threshold in time for the first GOP presidential debate next month.

“I’m very humbled by the support around the country, which is one of the criteria,” Pence said when questioned about the threshold by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of The Union.” “But yes, having 40,000 individual donors, we’re literally working around the clock. Got about a month to go, I’m confident we will be there.”

To qualify for the upcoming debate, GOP presidential candidates must meet certain polling and financial requirements that includes having a minimum of 40,000 unique donors and at least 200 unique donors each from 20 or more states or territories. Once those requirements have been met, candidates must also pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee.

When asked how close to the donor requirement he is, Pence said “We’re making incredible progress toward that goal. We’re not there yet, but, Dana, I promise you, when we know, you will know.”

“We’re not offering kickbacks. We’re not offering gift cards. We’re not even offering soccer tickets,” Pence said in reference to certain tactics being used by his 2024 political opponents, including biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who offered a 10 percent commission to those who fundraise or North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who offered $20 Mastercard or Visa gift cards for campaign donations of $1 or more. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he would raffle off tickets to see soccer player Lionel Messi in Miami.

“We will make it. I will see you at that debate stage,” Pence told Bash.

Ramaswamy, Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) said they have reached the 40,000 threshold to qualify for the debate stage.

The debate will take place on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Tags 2024 presidential election Chris Christie Dana Bash Donald Trump Doug Burgum GOP presidential primary Mike Pence Republican primary Tim Scott Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  2. Blinken on reviving Iran nuclear deal: 'We’re now in a place where we’re ...
  3. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  4. Blinken: Ukraine has already retaken 50 percent of occupied territory
  5. Pelosi: McCarthy is ‘playing politics’ with support of expunging Trump’s ...
  6. Christie: DeSantis reaction to slavery curriculum in Florida ‘not ...
  7. FBI improperly used Section 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  8. Democrats put RFK Jr. on blast in change of strategy
  9. Texas Republican: Newly reported tactics of state troopers at border ‘not ...
  10. Tulsi Gabbard pushes back against Jack White’s anti-Trump comment 
  11. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  12. US seeks to crack Putin power with high-level Russian spies
  13. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  14. Costco crackdown: Can people in my household still use my Costco membership?
  15. Federal judge strikes down Arizona law limiting recording of police as ...
  16. Four things to know about the Texas A&M controversy
  17. Trump holds wide leads in Iowa, South Carolina: polls
  18. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
Load more