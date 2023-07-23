trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Hogan: GOP candidates not gaining traction due to focus on Trump legal troubles 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/23/23 3:29 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/23/23 3:29 PM ET
File - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan addresses supporters after giving his farewell speech at the Maryland statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Annapolis, Md.
Julio Cortez/Associated Press
File – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan addresses supporters after giving his farewell speech at the Maryland statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Annapolis, Md.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Sunday that GOP presidential candidates are not gaining traction due to the intense focus on former President Trump’s legal troubles.

MSNBC host Jen Psaki asked Hogan whether a possible indictment for Trump over efforts to overturn the 2020 election would impact the 2024 GOP primary. Hogan responded that while a third possible indictment has not hurt Trump, it has hindered other candidates from garnering support.

“Well, it hasn’t hurt Trump the way that most people would imagine it should have hurt Trump. But it has impacted the dynamic of the Republican primary race,” Hogan said on “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

“Look, the fact that nobody else can get any traction or attention because all we’re talking about is Donald Trump’s legal troubles,” he continued. “So, while people haven’t left Trump as quickly as I would have hoped, there are about half of the people in the Republican primary who do not want Donald Trump. They just can’t decide on which of the other 11 candidates they want to support because they aren’t — they aren’t getting much oxygen or airtime.”

Trump revealed last week that he was the target of the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Many Republicans jumped to his defense last week, accusing the Biden administration of “weaponizing” the Justice Department.

Hogan has criticized the former president in the past, and has recently floated the idea of backing a third-party candidate. He also briefly considered a 2024 presidential campaign as a Republican, but eventually decided not to run.

“An overwhelming majority of Americans are looking for something else,” Hogan said on “CNN This Morning” last week. “And so, when given the choice between Donald Trump, Joe Biden or neither, most Americans pick neither.”

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Jen Psaki Larry Hogan

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  2. Blinken on reviving Iran nuclear deal: 'We’re now in a place where we’re ...
  3. Blinken: Ukraine has already retaken 50 percent of occupied territory
  4. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  5. Christie: DeSantis reaction to slavery curriculum in Florida ‘not ...
  6. FBI improperly used Section 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  7. Texas Republican: Newly reported tactics of state troopers at border ‘not ...
  8. Pelosi: McCarthy is ‘playing politics’ with support of expunging Trump’s ...
  9. Federal judge strikes down Arizona law limiting recording of police as ...
  10. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  11. US seeks to crack Putin power with high-level Russian spies
  12. Four things to know about the Texas A&M controversy
  13. Democrats put RFK Jr. on blast in change of strategy
  14. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  15. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  16. McCaul: Travis King made ‘serious mistake’ by crossing North Korea border
  17. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  18. Trump holds wide leads in Iowa, South Carolina: polls
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis pushes Trump to debate: ‘Nobody’s entitled to be nominated’

Campaign 07/20/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Pro-DeSantis group uses AI version of Trump’s voice in new ad 

Campaign 07/18/23

Biden leads Kennedy by 60 points in New Hampshire: survey

Campaign 07/19/23

Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’

Campaign 07/20/23