Hogan sidesteps question on running as third-party candidate for president in 2024
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) dodged a question Sunday on whether he would run as a third-party candidate in 2024.
Hogan side stepped a question from MSNBC host Jen Psaki on “Inside with Jen Psaki” about whether he would be open to running as a third-party candidate if asked to. He said he is focused on nominating a strong GOP candidate, but also noted that he is an honorary co-chair of No Labels, a political group that is pushing for a third-party candidate for 2024.
“Several years ago, I also agreed to be the honorary co-chair of No Labels with Joe Lieberman,” he said. “I’m a big believer in bipartisan cooperation, in reaching across the aisle to get things done. That’s how I was successful in the bluest state in America.”
“But, you know, this is far — far too off in the future, and we don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I’ve said if nobody wants the, you know, candidate A or candidate B, maybe there will be a candidate C. But it’s — right now, I’m focused on getting the Republican Party on track and trying to nominate a good Republican that can do a better job and that can potentially win a race in November.”
Hogan has recently floated the idea of backing a third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election. He said last week it “may be time” for a third-party candidate, adding that many voters do not want to see a rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.
A PAC in support of the former governor released a cryptic video last week that suggested he would leave the door open for future campaigns. He also briefly considered a 2024 presidential campaign as a Republican, but eventually decided not to run.
Hogan has also been an outspoken critic about Trump and said in a CNN interview earlier this month that he would not vote for the former president in 2024.
