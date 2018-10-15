Obama to speak at campaign rally for Nevada Dems

Former President Obama will travel to Las Vegas next week to campaign for Democrats running for statewide and congressional offices.

The Nevada Democratic Party announced that the 44th president will highlight Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenOvernight Health Care — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Senate blocks Dem measure on short-term health plans | Trump signs bill banning drug price 'gag clauses' | DOJ approves Aetna-CVS merger | Juul ramps up lobbying GOP sees new hope to expand Senate majority Dems to force health care vote weeks before Nov. midterms MORE's (D-Nev.) bid to unseat Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerTrump adds campaign stops for Senate candidates in Montana, Arizona, Nevada Democrats hold fading odds of winning Senate this November Cornyn: 'All the money in the world' won't help O'Rourke win Texas MORE (R-Nev.), Steve Sisolak's (D) gubernatorial candidacy, and "Democratic candidates up and down the ticket" at a rally on Oct. 22.

Obama will encourage voters to cast their ballots using early voting in the state, which runs through Nov. 2. The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

The former president will be in Las Vegas two days after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I don't trust everybody in the White House' JPMorgan CEO withdraws from Saudi conference Trump defends family separations at border MORE swings through the state to host a campaign rally in support of Heller.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenGeorgia gubernatorial candidate confident election will be fair despite allegations of voter suppression Biden leads crowded field of Dems in potential 2020 matchup: poll Sanders weighs in on aggressiveness of Democratic protests: 'I am not a great fan of being rude or disrupting activities' MORE is also scheduled to be in Las Vegas on Saturday for an event encouraging early voting.

Obama and Biden carried the state in 2008 and 2012, and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton on if Bill should’ve resigned over Lewinsky scandal: ‘Absolutely not’ Electoral battle for Hispanics intensifies in Florida Trump adds campaign stops for Senate candidates in Montana, Arizona, Nevada MORE narrowly won the state in 2016.

The Nevada Senate race is one of a handful of key Senate contests next month that will determine control of the upper chamber.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster, rates the Nevada race as a "toss-up," and a RealClearPolitics average of polls in the election shows the incumbent with a 1.7 percentage point lead.

Sisolak (D) will face Republican nominee Adam Laxalt in a bid to replace Gov. Brian Sandoval (R), who is not eligible for reelection because of term limits.

Next week's event will be the latest in a string of recent appearances Obama has made to boost Democrats ahead of next month's midterms. He returned to the campaign trail last month, delivering a stinging rebuke of Trump during remarks at the University of Illinois.

He has since appeared in Pennsylvania and Ohio, and released a list of endorsements for hundreds of Democratic candidates nationwide.