Election Countdown: Cruz, O'Rourke fight at pivotal point | Ryan hitting the trail for vulnerable Republicans | Poll shows Biden leading Dem 2020 field | Arizona Senate debate tonight

This is Election Countdown, The Hill's newsletter from Lisa Hagen (@LA_Hagen) and Max Greenwood (@KMaxGreenwood) that brings you the biggest stories on the campaign trail. We'd love to hear from you, so feel free to reach out to Lisa at LHagen@thehill.com and Max at MGreenwood@thehill.com with any questions, comments, criticisms or food recommendations (mostly the latter, please). Click here to sign up.

We're 22 days until the 2018 midterm elections and 750 days until the 2020 elections.

Tuesday will be Cruz vs. O'Rourke, fight night 2. Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNoisy democracy, or rude people behaving like children? Democrats hold fading odds of winning Senate this November Donald Trump Jr. emerges as GOP fundraising force MORE (R-Texas) and Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO’Rourke faces pivotal point in Texas battle with Cruz Cruz says he's willing to participate in debate with O'Rourke on CNN Election Countdown: O'Rourke brings in massive M haul | Deal on judges lets senators return to the trail | Hurricane puts Florida candidates in the spotlight | Adelson spending big to save GOP in midterms MORE (D-Texas) are set to square off for their second and potentially last debate in San Antonio on Tuesday night.

Their first debate in late September produced a number of memorable fireworks that highlighted their differences on hot-button issues like immigration, police shootings and guns in schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday's debate in San Antonio comes at a pivotal moment in the Senate race. O'Rourke raised an eye-popping $38 million in the third fundraising quarter. But he's also consistently behind in polling, with the latest public surveys showing Cruz with 8- and 9-point leads.

All eyes will be on whether O'Rourke can put Cruz on defense. At their last debate, Cruz, a seasoned debater, was largely on offense and aggressively went after his Democratic opponent's record. O'Rourke punched back, but he'll likely need to do more in Tuesday's debate to show he can dominate the issues.

Keep an eye on any follow-ups from the last debate. Culture war issues grabbed the spotlight last time. It was those issues that sparked the greatest attention--and divide--between the candidates. O'Rourke reiterated his defense of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. And Cruz attacked the Texas Democrat, arguing that O'Rourke always "sides against the police."

National Democratic figures were also frequently mentioned during the debate. Cruz repeatedly sought to tie O'Rourke to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton on if Bill should’ve resigned over Lewinsky scandal: ‘Absolutely not’ Electoral battle for Hispanics intensifies in Florida Trump adds campaign stops for Senate candidates in Montana, Arizona, Nevada MORE, especially when it came to the Supreme Court. Expect Cruz to bring up Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels who is considering a 2020 run in the Democratic primary, after he endorsed O'Rourke.

Tuesday will also be the first debate where the candidates will be asked about foreign policy. Cruz and O'Rourke will likely be asked about—and spar—over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I don't trust everybody in the White House' JPMorgan CEO withdraws from Saudi conference Trump defends family separations at border MORE's withdrawal from the Iran deal, relations with North Korea and Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Check back at The Hill tomorrow morning for the full rundown of what to watch in the debate and more Senate race coverage from our own Lisa Hagen who will be on the ground in Texas.

Senate showdown

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) said that the contentious confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughTrump says GOP wouldn't have won on Kavanaugh without speech mocking Ford Former campaign aide to New Jersey governor says she was sexually assaulted by his ex-staffer Flake: Congress should not continue Kavanaugh investigations MORE will be "hugely motivating" to Republicans in the midterms. Hawley faces Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillGOP Senate candidate: Kavanaugh 'debacle' 'hugely motivating' to Missouri voters Democrats hold fading odds of winning Senate this November Cornyn: 'All the money in the world' won't help O'Rourke win Texas MORE (D-Mo.) in a state that Trump won by nearly 19 points. "They cannot believe the conduct of these Senate Democrats, they cannot believe the smear campaign that they launched, and by the way how they drug Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford through the mud as well," Hawley said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Republicans entered 2018 optimistic about their chances of expanding their Senate majority across the industrial Midwestern states that handed Trump a string of victories two years earlier. But GOP candidates in races up and down the ballot have so far failed to launch in the way Republican leaders had hoped, The Washington Post reports. In states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, GOP Senate hopefuls are trailing Democratic incumbents in the polls. And in governor's races in Wisconsin and Iowa, surveys show dead heats.

Wave watch

Vulnerable House Republicans have signed onto bills supporting pre-existing conditions protections, a major wedge issue in this year's midterms. Thirty-two of the 49 GOP incumbents running in competitive races have backed congressional measures on pre-existing conditions in the past six weeks, according to an analysis by The Hill's Jessie Hellmann.

Republicans are worried that Trump and his aides may not be prepared for the political realities that await them if Democrats win control of the House in November, McClatchy DC reports. Multiple Republicans with ties to the White House said that Trump and his aides were busy dealing with controversies surrounding the administration than bolstering their defenses against a Democratic-controlled Congress.

House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcCarthy introduces bill to fully fund Trump's border wall On The Money: McCarthy offers bill to fully fund Trump border wall | US to press China on currency in trade talks | Mnuchin plans to go ahead with Saudi trip | How America's urban-rural divide is changing the Dems Election Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas MORE (R-Wis.) is hitting the trail in an effort to boost more than two-dozen vulnerable Republicans, USA Today reports. The retiring Wisconsin Republican is set to crisscross a dozen states over the next three weeks, including New York, Kansas and North Carolina. The campaign swing is a final effort by Ryan to minimize the GOP's losses in November in the face of an anticipated "blue wave."

Survey says…

Democrats have regained their lead in the generic congressional ballot in the final weeks of the midterms. A Washington Post/ABC News poll from Sunday found Democrats with an 11-point lead over Republicans on a generic congressional ballot, 53 to 42 percent. A poll from CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker also found good news for Democrats. It projects that the party will hold 226 House seats compared to Republicans' 209 seats.

The New York Times/Siena College has a new poll that shows Republican Pete Stauber leading by 15 points in his race against Democrat Joe Radinovich for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. Thirteen percent remain undecided. Radinovich led the race by one point in a September poll from NYT/Siena.

Paper chase

Rep. Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsVulnerable Republicans throw ‘Hail Mary’ on pre-existing conditions Marijuana and the midterms Donald Trump Jr. emerges as GOP fundraising force MORE (R-Texas) raised $1.3 million between July and September, bringing his total cash on hand to a solid $2.6 million, according to the Republican's latest federal filing. Sessions is facing a tough challenge from Democrat Colin Allred in Texas's 32nd District. Allred's most recent filing has yet to be posted by the Federal Election Commission.

Democrat Haley Stevens, who's challenging Republican Lena Epstein for the House seat being vacated by Rep. Dave Trott David Alan TrottHouse battlefield expands as ad wars hit new peak Dems seek to rebuild blue wall in Rust Belt contests Record numbers of women nominated for governor, Congress MORE (R-Mich.), raked in nearly $2 million in the third quarter of 2018, her campaign said Monday. That fundraising haul makes her the latest Democratic House hopeful to raise more than $1 million between July and October. She's left with about $1.1 million in cash on hand.

What we're watching for

Trump rallies:

--Oct. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Missoula, Mont.

--Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. ET in Mesa, Ariz.

--Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. ET in Elko, Nev.

Debates:

--Oct. 15: Michigan Senate debate, Arizona Senate debate at 9 p.m. ET

--Oct. 16: Texas Senate debate at 9 p.m. ET

--Oct. 18: Missouri Senate debate, North Dakota Senate debate at 8 p.m. ET

--Oct. 19: Nevada Senate debate at 9 p.m. ET, Wisconsin Senate debate

--Oct. 21: Minnesota Attorney General debate at 6 p.m.

Coming to a TV near you

Senate Majority PAC (SMP), the super PAC aligned with Senate Democratic leadership, is out with a new ad hitting Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) over his support for Trump's ongoing trade war with China. The trade war has emerged as one of the key themes in North Dakota's hotly contested Senate race and Cramer's opponent, incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampDemocrats hold fading odds of winning Senate this November Florida politics play into disaster relief debate Cornyn: 'All the money in the world' won't help O'Rourke win Texas MORE (D-N.D.), has honed in on the Republican's remarks on the dispute.

In a new ad of his own, Cramer is touting his accessibility as a lawmaker. "You can call him, talk to him, you can hear Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerNative American tribe slams Supreme Court decision upholding North Dakota voter ID law The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem path to a Senate majority narrows GOP sees new hope to expand Senate majority MORE on the radio, answering every question," a narrator says in the 30-second spot. "Or have coffee with Cramer in person."

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is out with a minute-long ad emphasizing her commitment to working across party lines. "The world we live in is really complex and so we're all going to have slightly different opinions as we go forward," Sinema says in the spot. "And I know Arizonans deserve a senator who just solves problems – not in a Republican way or a Democratic way, but just solves the problems."

Race for the White House

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden leads crowded field of Dems in potential 2020 matchup: poll Trump attacks Democrat in Ohio governor's race Warren responds to 'arrogant woman' insult: 'Was I tough on John Kelly? ... You bet I was' MORE (D-Mass.) released the results of a DNA test, which a researcher says "strongly support" the senator's claim of Native American ancestry. The test results, published Monday by the Boston Globe, amounted to a jab at Trump, who has mocked Warren's claims about her heritage, and were the latest signal that the Massachusetts Democrat may be gearing up for a potential 2020 White House bid.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenGeorgia gubernatorial candidate confident election will be fair despite allegations of voter suppression Biden leads crowded field of Dems in potential 2020 matchup: poll Sanders weighs in on aggressiveness of Democratic protests: 'I am not a great fan of being rude or disrupting activities' MORE is leading a crowded Democratic field of potential 2020 presidential hopefuls, according to a new poll from CNN and SSRS. A third of Democrats and independents who lean Democratic support Biden to take on Trump. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenators pledge action on Saudi journalist’s disappearance Senators concerned as Trump official disputes UN climate change warning Jake Tapper hits Trump over 'Medicare for all' op-ed: ‘It’s only an hourlong show, we can’t get into every lie’ MORE (I-Vt.) garnered 13 percent, while Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden leads crowded field of Dems in potential 2020 matchup: poll Kamala Harris to campaign in Iowa for first time Harris accuses GOP of ‘weaponizing’ 2020 Census MORE (D-Calif.) got 9 percent.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielDem senator says 'we're not in a court of law' when asked about presumption of innocence for Kavanaugh RNC Chair: Dem senator 'doesn't believe in the presumption of innocence for conservatives' Trump fundraiser at Trump Hotel charges 0k per person MORE will serve as the GOP's chief through the 2020 election, the Associated Press and CNN report. The move reportedly comes at the request of Trump himself. According to CNN, the president wants a woman leading the party into the next presidential election to help close the growing gender gap between Democrats and Republicans.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is expected to head to Iowa on Oct. 22, Politico reports. Her upcoming visit has strengthened speculation that she may vie for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election. Harris previously said she will "seriously take a look at" 2020 when the 2018 election cycle ends.

In case you missed it

Andrew Gillum, the progressive Tallahassee mayor running for Florida governor, said Saturday that he would remain off the campaign trail until Thursday as he tends to the damage wrought on his city by Hurricane Michael. In doing so, he'll miss a scheduled debate against his Republican opponent, former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantis De Blasio campaigns for Gillum while Florida Dem helps with Hurricane Michael recovery Electoral battle for Hispanics intensifies in Florida Gillum to miss first debate against DeSantis due to storm recovery efforts MORE, on Tuesday. "In times like these, campaigning has to take a backseat to governing," Gillum said in a statement.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem path to a Senate majority narrows Trump rails against Dems at Pennsylvania rally as Hurricane Michael batters Florida GOP lawmaker: The economy is so good, 'even Colin Kaepernick found a job' MORE (R-Pa.) is demanding incumbent Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyDem senators urge Pompeo to reverse visa policy on diplomats' same-sex partners The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem path to a Senate majority narrows Trump rails against Dems at Pennsylvania rally as Hurricane Michael batters Florida MORE (D-Pa.) remove an attack ad claiming that Barletta wants to strip health insurance from children with cancer. Barletta deemed the ad "insensitive" given its release after he revealed that his own grandson currently has cancer.

The Hill's Election Countdown was written by Lisa Hagen, Max Greenwood, Madeline Rundlett, Kenna Sturgeon and James Wellemeyer.