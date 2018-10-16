Trump raises $100M for reelection bid

President Trump Donald John TrumpKey takeaways from the Arizona Senate debate Major Hollywood talent firm considering rejecting Saudi investment money: report Mattis says he thought 'nothing at all' about Trump saying he may leave administration MORE's reelection campaign hauled in more than $18 million during the third quarter of 2018, crossing the threshold of $100 million raised in total for his 2020 campaign, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The president's campaign has pulled in more than $106 million total since January 2017. Trump filed for reelection the day he was sworn-in to office, giving him a jump start on his ability to fundraise for a second term.

The campaign has roughly $35 million cash on hand.

CNN reported that the vast majority of donations to the Trump campaign from July through September came in chunks of $200 or less.

"After twenty months in office with unparalleled results for peace and prosperity in America, President Trump has provided the results he promised," Lara Trump, Trump's daughter-in-law and a senior campaign adviser, said in a statement, according to CNN.

"Grassroots America has responded to these remarkable results and the booming Trump economy with their generous support of our campaign," she added.

The president has hit the campaign trail in force in recent weeks to boost GOP candidates around the country. The rallies have resembled the free-wheeling events he held during the 2016 election, with much of the focus on Trump and his administration.

The New York Times reported that the recent blitz of rallies has come at a cost, with the president's campaign spending $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. That figure more than doubles the campaign's spending in the previous three months.