Poll: Republican Mia Love tied with Dem challenger in Utah House race

Rep. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveElection Countdown: Florida candidates face new test from hurricane | GOP optimistic about expanding Senate majority | Top-tier Dems start heading to Iowa | Bloomberg rejoins Dems | Trump heads to Pennsylvania rally Dems see blue 'tsunami' in House as Senate path narrows Cook Political Report shifts 7 more races towards Dems MORE (R-Utah) is tied with Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams in Utah’s 4th Congressional District race, according to a new survey.

The survey, released on Monday by the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune, shows each candidate with 46 percent support, while 8 percent remains undecided.

Love led McAdams by 6 points, 45 to 39 percent, in the last Tribune-Hinckley poll in June, with 16 percent of voters polling undecided or favoring other candidates.

In the new poll, Love is currently winning Republicans by a 74 to 15 percent margin, while McAdams holds a strong lead with Democratic voters, with a 95 to 3 percent.

The Democratic candidate is also leading among unaffiliated voters, 66 to 26 percent.

Love told reporters shortly after the debate with McAdams on Monday that she doesn’t believe the poll, saying she usually “runs five points ahead of what the Tribune” finds and that she expects to win the midterm race by at least that amount or more.

Dave Hansen, the Republican incumbent's campaign manager, also told the local paper they feel “very confident going into these last three weeks” before midterms.

“Right now, it’s all about vote turnout and making sure that the people who are supporting her vote. We feel very confident going into these last three weeks,” Hansen said. “We feel we have a plan to get our voters out to the polls.”

“We have seen in our polling that Ben’s unfavorable have skyrocketed once voters have learned about his tax increases and seen his negative campaigning,” Hansen added. “They do not like the negative attacks that he has been making.”

A RealClearPolitics average of polling shows the race as a toss up.