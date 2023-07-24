trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ramaswamy says he’s qualified for GOP debate

by Caroline Vakil - 07/24/23 8:57 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 07/24/23 8:57 AM ET
Vivek Ramaswamy
Greg Nash
Vivek Ramaswamy, Co-Founder Strive Asset Management, and Republican candidate for President speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign said on Saturday that he had qualified for the first GOP next month, giving his upstart candidacy a boost as the seeks to gain more traction in the race.

His campaign said he had over 65,000 unique donors – meeting the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) donor threshold, which requires candidates to have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors, including at least 200 donors from 20 or more states.

Ramaswamy’s campaign also said they had met the RNC’s polling criteria, which requires candidates to poll at a minimum of 1 percent in three national polls.

Candidates can also meet the threshold by polling at 1 percent in two national polls and 1 percent in two polls conducted in two early presidential primary states, which include Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Ramaswamy’s team cited two Morning Consult polls taken this month that placed his support at 8 percent, a Kaplan Strategies poll taken this month placing him at 12 percent and a Harvard/Harris poll this month placing him at 10 percent. 

The campaign also said Ramaswamy plans to sign the RNC’s debate pledge to back the eventual Republican nominee. 

The donor, polling and pledge criteria are all required in order for candidates to make the Aug. 23 GOP debate in Milwaukee.

Ramaswamy’s announcement is notable given he’s been jockeying for name ID and donors against a handful of better-known candidates, such as former Vice President Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Polling shows former President Trump as the clear frontrunner in the race despite several legal controversies.

“The RNC’s debate stage criteria are stringent but fair,” Ramaswamy said in a statement. 

“I am a first-time candidate who started with very low name ID, no political donors, and no pre-existing fundraising lists. If an outsider can clear the bar, politically experienced candidates should be able to as well: if you can’t hit these metrics by late August, you have absolutely no chance of defeating Joe Biden in the general election,” he added.

Tags Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  2. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  3. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  4. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  5. UFO whistleblower to go before House panel
  6. Russians are finally being exposed to the consequences of Russia’s war
  7. Four things to know about the Texas A&M controversy
  8. Mark Milley’s bureaucratic proposals could lose us the next war
  9. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  10. Blinken on reviving Iran nuclear deal: ‘We’re now in a place where we’re ...
  11. Costco crackdown: Can people in my household still use my Costco membership?
  12. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  13. House, Senate divides over funding grow as time left for spending bills shrinks
  14. Schiff: Jan. 6 committee probe ‘compelled’ DOJ to look at alleged criminal ...
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — Why are Trump’s GOP rivals stuck?
  16. Christie: DeSantis reaction to slavery curriculum in Florida ‘not ...
  17. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  18. US seeks to crack Putin power with high-level Russian spies
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis pushes Trump to debate: ‘Nobody’s entitled to be nominated’

Campaign 07/20/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Pro-DeSantis group uses AI version of Trump’s voice in new ad 

Campaign 07/18/23

Biden leads Kennedy by 60 points in New Hampshire: survey

Campaign 07/19/23

Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’

Campaign 07/20/23