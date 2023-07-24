Biden campaign strengthens data team

President Biden’s reelection campaign on Monday announced new hires to lead its data and analytics strategy ahead of the November election.

The new hires will translate polling and raw voter data and will build models to help inform campaign strategy like where to hold events, what messages to include in paid media, and how much the campaign will spend and on what tactics, according to the campaign.

Becca Siegel, the former chief analytics officer during the 2020 campaign, will be a senior adviser. In her role, she will lead the effort to integrate data and research. She previously served as senior adviser for tech and delivery on the White House COVID response team.

Additionally, Meg Schwenzfeier, the former data science director for the 2020 campaign, will be chief analytics officer. She most recently worked as data and analytics director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

“With their leadership, our campaign will use data to take a holistic view of all the ways we are interacting and communicating with voters, to ensure we’re reaching the right people in the right ways to win in 2024,” campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

The campaign announced last week that Cedric Richmond, a former Democratic congressman from Louisiana who served as a senior adviser at the White House, will be campaign co-chair.

Additionally, it announced that Rufus Gifford will serve as its finance chair and Chris Korge will serve as finance chair of the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee for Biden’s campaign, the DNC and state Democratic parties.

The new hires follow the second quarter fundraising that raised $72 million, which is more than double what former President Trump raised.