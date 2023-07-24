trending:

Campaign

Ayotte announces run for New Hampshire governor

by Caroline Vakil - 07/24/23 9:32 AM ET
Former Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Lanconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) announced on Monday that she’s running for governor in New Hampshire, capping off speculation about her plans on the open gubernatorial seat.

“The battle to protect our Live Free or Die way of life must continue. I’m running for Governor because New Hampshire is one election away from becoming Massachusetts – from becoming something we are not,” Ayotte said in a statement, who touched on issues like crime, energy costs and the economy.

“I was born here and raised here. I raised my kids here, and you know what? I am going to die here because this state and it’s people are different. What we have here is worth fighting for,” she added.

Ayotte served as senator in the Granite State for one term, before losing reelection in 2016 to Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.). Before her Senate term, she served as New Hampshire’s attorney general.

The one-term senator’s announcement makes her the second major Republican to enter the race. Former state Senate President Chuck Morse (R) has also thrown his hat in the ring. 

Meanwhile on the Democratic side, Manchester Mayor Craig Joyce and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington are also running for the governor’s mansion.

Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced last week that he wasn’t running for another term after winning a fourth term in November. Nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report has rated the gubernatorial race as a “toss up.”

