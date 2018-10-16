Adelsons donated $30M in September to help GOP in midterms

Casino mogul and conservative mega-donor Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam donated $30 million to conservative groups in September as the GOP seeks to blunt a House Democratic wave in the midterms.

New FEC filings show each Adelson contributed $10 million last month to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC linked to House Speaker Paul Ryan that is “dedicated to protecting and strengthening the Republican Majority in the House of Representatives.”

FEC documents also show the Adelsons together contributed $10 million in September to America First Action, a super PAC that is “dedicated to electing federal candidates who support the agenda of the Trump-Pence administration.”

The donations have cemented the couple’s status as the party’s biggest donors ahead of the midterm elections. The two have also made smaller donations to individual candidates.

Republicans are confident they can defend their majority in the Senate where 10 Democrats are running in states that voted for Trump in 2016. But there are growing fears the GOP will lose their majority in the House.

Democratic candidates have been out-fundraising their Republican opponents. FiveThirtyEight’s House forecast gives the Democrats a roughly 85 percent chance of winning control of the House in November.

President Trump Donald John TrumpKey takeaways from the Arizona Senate debate Major Hollywood talent firm considering rejecting Saudi investment money: report Mattis says he thought 'nothing at all' about Trump saying he may leave administration MORE has also sought to mobilize the Republican base holding campaign rallies across the country for House and Senate candidates.