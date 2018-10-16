Dems outraising Republicans in final stretch of midterms

More than 70 Democratic House hopefuls outraised Republican incumbents in the third quarter of 2018, according to an analysis by The Hill of newly filed fundraising reports, giving them a sharp financial edge in the final stretch of the midterms.

The filings for the July to September quarter showed Democrats continued their aggressive fundraising in some of the most competitive House and Senate races.

Eight Democrats running for House seats raised more than $3 million in the same period, while 30 raised more than $2 million and 60 raked in more than $1 million.

Three Democratic candidates brought in upwards of $4 million in the third quarter – Gil Cisneros and Andrew Janz in California and Scott Wallace in Pennsylvania.

The fundraising numbers are the latest boon to Democratic hopes that they have enough momentum to recapture the House majority in November.

The party needs to pick up at least 23 seats to win back control of the chamber from the GOP.

In the previous quarter, slightly more than 50 Democratic House hopefuls raised more than Republican incumbents.

The number of Democrats who outraised GOP incumbents in this quarter continued a trend of record-setting fundraising that has helped empowered Democrats in 2018.

In Kansas’ 3rd District, Democrat Sharice Davids outraised incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderPaul Ryan to campaign for 25 vulnerable House Republicans Kavanaugh becomes new flashpoint in midterms defined by anger Election Countdown: Big fundraising numbers in fight for Senate | Haley resigns in surprise move | Says she will back Trump in 2020 | Sanders hitting midterm trail | Collins becomes top Dem target | Takeaways from Indiana Senate debate MORE (R) by roughly $1.6 million, according to The Hill’s analysis.

She brought in $2.8 million, while Yoder trailed at $1.1 million in the third fundraising quarter.

Likewise, Democrat Lauren Baer, who is challenging Rep. Brian Mast Brian Jeffrey MastCook moves status of 6 House races as general election sprint begins Rep. Mast wins GOP nod after facing two primary challengers Key races to watch as Florida, Arizona head to polls MORE (R-Fla.) in Florida’s 18th District, raised $1.6 million between July and September.

Meanwhile, Mast raked in about $983,500, though he holds the cash-on-hand advantage, with $1.4 million to Baer’s $774,000.

Only two Republican candidates in the most competitive House races raised more than Democratic incumbents, federal filings show. Wendy Rogers outraised Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.) $556,500 to $511,600, while Justin Fareed brought in about $130,000 more than Rep. Salud Carbajal Salud CarbajalLatinos aren't reaching top military positions, study shows IRS makes it easy for nonprofits to spend dark money in our elections Dems demand answers on Pentagon not recognizing Pride Month MORE (D-Calif.).

In 25 of the most competitive House races in which incumbents are seeking reelection, Democrats outraised their Republican opponents.

In the Arizona seat being vacated by Senate hopeful Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyKey takeaways from the Arizona Senate debate Live coverage: McSally clashes with Sinema in Arizona Senate debate Sinema campaign launches effort to target undecided GOP voters MORE (R), for example, Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick Ann KirkpatrickKirkpatrick makes comeback by winning Arizona Democratic House primary Live results: Arizona and Florida hold primaries Key races to watch as Florida, Arizona head to polls MORE brought in more than $1.4 million more than her GOP challenger, Lea Marquez Petersen.

And in Florida’s 27th District, the home of retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Ileana Carmen Ros-LehtinenElectoral battle for Hispanics intensifies in Florida Florida House race in dead heat in district Clinton won in landslide Election Countdown: Big fundraising numbers in fight for Senate | Haley resigns in surprise move | Says she will back Trump in 2020 | Sanders hitting midterm trail | Collins becomes top Dem target | Takeaways from Indiana Senate debate MORE (R), Democrat Donna Shalala raked in more than $1 million compared to the roughly $563,500 raised by her opponent, Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.

In 14 of the most competitive Senate races, Democrats also largely outraised Republican opponents.

Incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampElection Countdown: Cruz, O'Rourke fight at pivotal point | Ryan hitting the trail for vulnerable Republicans | Poll shows Biden leading Dem 2020 field | Arizona Senate debate tonight Democrats hold fading odds of winning Senate this November Florida politics play into disaster relief debate MORE (D-N.D.), who is widely considered among the most vulnerable Senate Democrats seeking reelection this year, raised $3.8 million between July and September, her federal filings show.

Her GOP opponent, Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerElection Countdown: Cruz, O'Rourke fight at pivotal point | Ryan hitting the trail for vulnerable Republicans | Poll shows Biden leading Dem 2020 field | Arizona Senate debate tonight Native American tribe slams Supreme Court decision upholding North Dakota voter ID law The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem path to a Senate majority narrows MORE (R-N.D.), scored a bit short of $1.7 million in the same period.

Meanwhile, in the Nevada Senate race, Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenObama to speak at campaign rally for Nevada Dems Poll shows Heller with 7-point lead in Nevada The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Trump travels to hurricane-ravaged Florida, Georgia MORE (D) brought in $7 million in the third fundraising quarter, while incumbent Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerObama to speak at campaign rally for Nevada Dems Poll shows Heller with 7-point lead in Nevada The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Trump travels to hurricane-ravaged Florida, Georgia MORE (R) raised about $2.2 million.

Heller is seen as one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans this year. He’s seeking re-election in a state won by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCarter Page files defamation lawsuit against DNC Dems fear party is headed to gutter from Avenatti’s sledgehammer approach Election Countdown: Cruz, O'Rourke fight at pivotal point | Ryan hitting the trail for vulnerable Republicans | Poll shows Biden leading Dem 2020 field | Arizona Senate debate tonight MORE in 2016.

In Texas, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) turned heads last week when he announced that he had raised more than $38 million between July and September – a record haul for a Senate campaign.

His opponent, incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBeto O'Rourke will not share million he raised with other Dem Senate candidates Election Countdown: Cruz, O'Rourke fight at pivotal point | Ryan hitting the trail for vulnerable Republicans | Poll shows Biden leading Dem 2020 field | Arizona Senate debate tonight Donald Trump Jr. blasts Beto O’Rourke: ‘Irish guy pretending to be Hispanic’ MORE (R-Texas), brought in about $12 million

But in Indiana, Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyTrump Jr. to stump in Indiana for Pence’s brother and governor hopeful The overhaul needed to get the global economy off coal, oil and gas The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Citi — Big haul for O'Rourke | Senators press Trump to get tougher on Saudis | Kavanaugh tensions linger MORE (D) fell short of his Republican challenger Mike Braun, who raised $5.6 million between July and September.

Donnelly, another vulnerable Democrat, brought in a little less than $3.1 million in the same timeframe. He still leads Braun in cash on hand, with $4.5 million compared to his opponent’s roughly $1.9 million.

Despite the outsize fundraising hauls for Democrats, the party’s chances of retaking control of the Senate remain a long shot.

The Senate map poses a tougher challenge for Democrats than in the race for the House. More than two dozen Democratic incumbents are defending their Senate seats this year, including 10 in states that President Trump Donald John TrumpKey takeaways from the Arizona Senate debate Major Hollywood talent firm considering rejecting Saudi investment money: report Mattis says he thought 'nothing at all' about Trump saying he may leave administration MORE won two years earlier.