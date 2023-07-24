Youngkin approval rating at record high amid 2024 speculation

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) approval rating reached a record high amid speculation about his political ambitions, according to a poll released Monday.

Fifty-seven percent of Virginia voters said they approved of Youngkin’s job performance, according to a Morning Consult survey. The poll also showed Youngkin’s disapproval rating at 32 percent. The latest polling shows a steady improvement for the Virginia governor, who had a 56 percent approval rating and a 32 percent disapproval rating in April.

In December, Youngkin held a 55 percent approval rating and a 32 percent disapproval rating, while in April of last year he had a 53 percent approval rating and a 35 percent disapproval rating. In January of last year, Youngkin started out his first term as governor with a 51 percent approval rating and a 35 percent disapproval rating.

Youngkin has been floated as a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender as candidates like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) struggle to gain traction against former President Trump. However, Youngkin said earlier this month that he would focus on Virginia’s legislature elections in November, but has not directly ruled out a presidential campaign. However, Youngkin would likely face logistical challenges if he jumped into the Republican presidential primary in November of this year, given that the Iowa Caucuses are in January. Still, Youngkin’s strong polling and national presence signal what could stand to be a bright political future in the GOP.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted on April 1-June 30 among representative samples of registered voters in each state, with margins of error of +/-1 percentage point.