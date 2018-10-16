GOP group makes late play in Iowa seat once seen as lost

The largest super PAC supporting House Republicans will spend a million dollars on a late advertisement meant to bolster Rep. Rod Blum (R-Iowa), one of the most vulnerable incumbents facing reelection this year.

“Career politician Abby Finkenauer is one of Iowa’s most liberal legislators, and Nancy Pelosi is backing her because she’d vote the same in Congress,” the ad says . “Abby Finkenauer is Nancy Pelosi’s dream. We can’t afford her in Washington.”

Blum’s short political career has been on the ropes as he seeks a third term in Congress.

Two public polls conducted in his eastern Iowa district since Labor Day have showed Finkenauer leading Blum by significant margins. The latest, from Siena College , showed Finkenauer ahead by a 52 percent to 37 percent margin.

“Rod Blum has been trying everything he can to distract from the ethics investigation into his shady business practices and his votes that hurt Iowans inCongress,” said Kate Waters, a spokeswoman for Finkenauer’s campaign.

“Now his buddy Paul Ryan and Washington Republicans have joined in on the act by pouring money into false attack ads.”

Republicans in recent weeks have been bolstered by surging poll numbers as their base voters tune in to the midterm elections.

Surveys in key Senate races in Tennessee and Texas show Republicans pulling ahead of competitive Democrats, and in Nevada and Arizona Republicans are more competitive than they had been after Labor Day.

The advertisement is running on both English and Spanish-language television stations in Miami.

Polls in that race show television journalist Maria Elvira Salazar (R) running surprisingly close to Donna Shalala, the former Secretary of Health and Human Services and the one-time president of the University of Miami.

Democrats need to gain a net of 23 seats to reclaim control of the House of Representatives.

Both Blum’s district and Ros-Lehtinen’s district were seen as virtual gimmes. Democrats remain the favorites to win both seats, but the late Republican plays indicate the Democratic path to a majority remains uncertain.