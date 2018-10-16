Senate Dems race to save Menendez in deep-blue New Jersey

The Senate Majority PAC will spend money on statewide television advertising bashing Bob Hugin (R), the retired pharmaceutical CEO who has spent $15 million on his own campaign.

“Bob Hugin is a Trump sycophant who is funding his campaign off the millions he made raising prices on cancer drugs as a pharma CEO,” said Chris Hayden, a Senate Majority PAC spokesman.

Hayden said the ad would run in the New York and Philadelphia media markets, two of the most expensive markets in the country.

Hugin has vastly outspent Menendez on television. This week, he paid to air a 60-second spot bringing up old allegations that Menendez was involved with prostitutes. Menendez has vehemently denied those allegations.

But Menendez has seen his already-low approval ratings sink even more after going on trial on corruption charges. The Department of Justice dropped the charges after the trial ended in a hung jury last November.

In a sign of his potential weakness, Menendez won only 62 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary against Lisa McCormick, a virtually unknown activist who beat Menendez in six of New Jersey’s 21 counties.