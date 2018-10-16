Poll: Dem incumbent holds 5-point lead in Oregon governor's race

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) holds a slight lead over her Republican challenger state Rep. Knute Buehler in a new poll just weeks before the November election.

Brown leads Buehler by 5 points, 40 percent to 35 percent, in the DHM Research/Oregon Public Broadcasting poll of registered voters released Tuesday, while 17 percent are undecided.

Perceptions of Brown are divided in the poll, with 45 percent holding a positive view and an equal percentage holding a negative view of the incumbent Democrat. By comparison, 36 percent hold a positive view of Buehler, while 29 percent have a negative one.

The poll found that Oregon voters are evenly split, 42 to 42 percent, over whether the state's government is on the right track.

The poll comes about a week after a survey of likely voters in the state found the gubernatorial race similarly close, with Brown supported by 49 percent of likely voters and Buehler supported by 45 percent.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, lists the Oregon gubernatorial race as "lean Democrat."

The latest survey released Tuesday found that Oregonians were more likely to support a Democrat over a Republican in House races, 45 to 35 percent. Both incumbent U.S. senators, Democrats Jeff Merkley Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleyEPA chief calls racist Facebook post he liked ‘absolutely offensive’ Dem senators urge Pompeo to reverse visa policy on diplomats' same-sex partners Overnight Defense — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Missing journalist strains US-Saudi ties | Senators push Trump to open investigation | Trump speaks with Saudi officials | New questions over support for Saudi coalition in Yemen MORE and Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenCollusion judgment looms for key Senate panel Hillicon Valley: Facebook deletes accounts for political 'spam' | Leaked research shows Google's struggles with online free speech | Trump's praise for North Korea complicates cyber deterrence | Senators want Google memo on privacy bug On The Money: Jobless rate hits 49-year low | Officials face legal obstacles to pursuing tax charges against Trump | Tax story prompts calls to revise estate rules MORE, were also viewed more positively than not in the poll, while a majority of respondents, 55 percent, expressed having a negative view of President Trump Donald John TrumpKey takeaways from the Arizona Senate debate Major Hollywood talent firm considering rejecting Saudi investment money: report Mattis says he thought 'nothing at all' about Trump saying he may leave administration MORE.

A ballot measure to amend the state's constitution to prohibit public funds from being used for abortions or given to abortion providers also looks likely to fail in the poll, with 50 percent of registered voters opposing the measure compared to just 31 percent who say they support it.

The DHM Research/Oregon Public Broadcasting poll of 500 registered voters was conducted Oct. 4-11 via landlines and cellphones with a margin of error of 4.4 points.