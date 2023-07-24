Jim Justice endorses Trump

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) endorsed former President Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 on Monday.

“The leadership and success exhibited by President Trump could not be more different than what we see today under Joe Biden. I support President Trump and firmly believe he will be our nominee and be re-elected as our next President,” he tweeted.

Justice is a two-term governor and a candidate for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va). Early polling has shown him with a large lead over Manchin in a hypothetical matchup between the two.

West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney (R) is also running for the GOP nomination for Senate in the state.

Justice is the latest among many Republican officials who have thrown their support behind Trump for the GOP presidential nomination. The former president has received endorsements from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, nearly a dozen senators and more than 60 representatives.

He also received an endorsement from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) on Monday. LaRose is running for Senate in Ohio, trying to unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D).

“I’m proud to be the only Secretary of State in the nation endorsed by President Trump last year. I’m giving my full endorsement and support to his campaign for President of the United States, and I look forward to working with him as a United States Senator to make America great again,” LaRose said.

Trump has maintained a significant lead in polls of the Republican field over his many challengers.