Julián Castro says he’s 'likely' to run in 2020

Former Obama-era Housing Secretary Julián Castro says he will "likely" run for president in 2020, his strongest indication yet since he first floated a possible bid earlier this year.

Castro, in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, added that he will make a "final decision" after November's midterm elections.

"I’m likely to do it," the former San Antonio mayor told the magazine. "I have a strong vision for the country. I believe that our country’s going in the wrong direction and that it needs new leadership."

"I’ll make a final decision after November, but I’m inclined to do it," he added.

Castro has made similar comments multiple times before.

He first rose to prominence as a rising star of the Democratic Party when he became the first Latino to give the keynote address at the party's national convention. He was floated as a possible running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCarter Page files defamation lawsuit against DNC Dems fear party is headed to gutter from Avenatti’s sledgehammer approach Election Countdown: Cruz, O'Rourke fight at pivotal point | Ryan hitting the trail for vulnerable Republicans | Poll shows Biden leading Dem 2020 field | Arizona Senate debate tonight MORE in 2016.

When Rolling Stone pressed him over Clinton's loss and what it means for his prospects, Castro said it was "always going to be hard to keep the presidency for a third term in the same party."

"I think a number of people who were a part of the campaign are very proud that she won the popular vote by nearly three million votes and, at the same time, if it could be done over, would acknowledge more focus in certain states," he said.

Castro has spent the past several months stumping for Democrats including J.D. Scholten, who is challenging GOP Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingSteve King: Julian and Joaquin Castro learned Spanish to ‘qualify as retroactive Hispanics’ House conservatives want ethics probe into Dems' handling of Kavanaugh allegations GOP lawmaker's campaign shares meme comparing Ford to Hillary Clinton MORE (R-Iowa) for his seat, and Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeElection Countdown: Cruz, O'Rourke fight at pivotal point | Ryan hitting the trail for vulnerable Republicans | Poll shows Biden leading Dem 2020 field | Arizona Senate debate tonight Donald Trump Jr. blasts Beto O’Rourke: ‘Irish guy pretending to be Hispanic’ Cruz takes dig at Beto O’Rourke, calls him ‘top 10‘ contender for Dems in 2020 MORE (D-Texas), who is battling to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBeto O'Rourke will not share million he raised with other Dem Senate candidates Election Countdown: Cruz, O'Rourke fight at pivotal point | Ryan hitting the trail for vulnerable Republicans | Poll shows Biden leading Dem 2020 field | Arizona Senate debate tonight Donald Trump Jr. blasts Beto O’Rourke: ‘Irish guy pretending to be Hispanic’ MORE (R-Texas).

Castro also aligned himself with Democratic gubernatorial candidates Andrew Gillum (Fla.) and Stacey Abrams (Ga.), as well as congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), saying all three candidates "weave ... together" issues of class and race. The three candidates also have garnered significant attention from progressive Democrats.

"We have candidates who recognize that often times folks who are grappling with lack of job opportunity in their community are also grappling with fear of being brutalized by law enforcement," he said after noting all three by name.

If Castro announces a bid, he likely will join a crowded field of Democratic contenders.