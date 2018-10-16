CNN: Cohen willing to campaign for Dems

President Trump Donald John TrumpKey takeaways from the Arizona Senate debate Major Hollywood talent firm considering rejecting Saudi investment money: report Mattis says he thought 'nothing at all' about Trump saying he may leave administration MORE's former longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen is reportedly willing to campaign against Trump and the GOP ahead of the November midterm elections.

CNN reported Tuesday, citing a Democrat with knowledge of the matter, that if Cohen were to campaign he would push back on what he believes to be lies told by Trump.

Cohen is open to helping the Democratic Party by stumping for candidates, raising money and giving speeches, the source told CNN.

It is unclear what level of support, if any, Democrats may want from Cohen, who was previously registered as a Republican and served as the deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) before resigning in June.

The Democratic National Committee didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Cohen re-registered as a Democrat last week, his lawyer announced, and the president's former lawyer took to Twitter on Sunday and urged his followers to vote in November, saying that the midterms "might be the most important vote in our lifetime."

Cohen served for years as Trump's "fixer" and personal lawyer at the Trump Organization, famously saying that he would take a bullet for the president.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to bank and tax fraud, as well as campaign finance law violations relating to payments made to buy the silence of two women claiming they had affairs with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the alleged affairs.

Cohen told the court that he violated campaign finance laws at Trump's direction.

Additionally, ABC News reported last month that Cohen had sat for hours of interviews with special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's team and answered questions about Trump's business dealings with Russia and Russia's interference in the 2016 election.