Biden: ‘Totally legitimate’ to question age if he runs in 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that it would be "totally legitimate" to question his age if he mounts a White House bid in 2020.

"I think it's totally appropriate for people to look at me and say if I were to run for office again, 'Well God darn you're old,'” Biden said during an appearance at the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan, CNN reported.

“Well, chronologically, I am old," Biden, 75, said.

"Every voter is entitled to know exactly what kind of shape you're in,” he added, according to the network. “You owe it to them. It's a legitimate question and so I think age is relevant.”

According to a poll released earlier this week, Biden leads a field of potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

One-third of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents surveyed in the poll from CNN and SSRS selected Biden as their choice to take on President Trump in 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had 13 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) took 9 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) garnered 8 percent support in the poll.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and former Secretary of State John Kerry trailed with 5 percent each.

Biden, who has consistently polled ahead of other Democrats and Trump in a number of surveys, has not yet said whether he plans to run.

“I'm not sure quite sure I'm there yet," he said on Tuesday, according to CNN.