trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Kellyanne Conway suggests Trump may participate in GOP debate

by Julia Shapero - 07/25/23 7:52 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/25/23 7:52 AM ET
Kellyanne Conway is pictured on January 28, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway suggested on Monday that the former president may participate in the first Republican presidential primary debate next month but will likely “keep everybody in suspense” in the lead-up.

“If I were you, I would keep that center podium warm because maybe he’ll make the announcement the day of,” Conway said of Trump on Fox News. “You just never know.”

Trump has repeatedly indicated that he is leaning against attending the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, as he maintains a sizable lead over the rest of the crowded GOP field. 

“When you have a big lead, you don’t do it,” the former president recently told Fox News. “Why would you let somebody that’s at zero or at one or two or three be popping you with questions?”

Conway acknowledged Trump’s thought process for potentially skipping the debate but also noted that the debate stage is a “natural habitat for him.”

“On the one hand, he’s acting like a frontrunner,” Conway said. “He’s way ahead. What does he have to gain by going?”

“On the other hand, that’s a natural habitat for him,” she added. “It helped him in that first Fox News debate on Aug. 6, 2015, in Cleveland. He got center stage, he never lost it, became the nominee and indeed the president.”

Her comments come as Trump’s rivals continue to up the pressure for him to take part in the debate, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Nobody’s entitled to be nominated. You gotta earn it. And I think he should show up and make his case and answer questions like the rest of us,” DeSantis, who has typically polled in second behind Trump, said last week.

Christie said Trump “can’t avoid” the GOP presidential debates, writing last week on Twitter: “Want to be President? Then get in the ring pal…”

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Chris Christie Donald Trump GOP debate Kellyanne Conway Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  2. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  3. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  4. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  5. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  6. Boebert apologizes ‘for appearance’ of disrespecting Uvalde victims
  7. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  8. Romney calls on GOP donors to pressure noncompetitive Trump rivals to drop out
  9. Former pastor arrested in 1975 murder case investigating death of young girl
  10. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  11. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  12. Youngkin approval rating at record high amid 2024 speculation
  13. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  14. North Korea fires 2 missiles after second US submarine arrives in South Korea
  15. 5 things to know about the battle over Alabama’s congressional maps
  16. Trump rages over legal problems on Truth Social
  17. The accused Gilgo Beach killer was my congressional constituent
  18. Former NYPD commissioner turning over documents to Georgia election workers ...
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis pushes Trump to debate: ‘Nobody’s entitled to be nominated’

Campaign 07/20/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Pro-DeSantis group uses AI version of Trump’s voice in new ad 

Campaign 07/18/23

Biden leads Kennedy by 60 points in New Hampshire: survey

Campaign 07/19/23

Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’

Campaign 07/20/23