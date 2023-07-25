trending:

Campaign

DeSantis, aides uninjured in car accident while traveling to campaign event

by Julia Manchester - 07/25/23 9:31 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’s campaign said the Florida governor and some members of his team were involved in a car accident while en route to a campaign event on Tuesday. 

DeSantis and his team were uninjured, according to his campaign. 

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” said Bryan Griffin, press secretary for DeSantis’s campaign. 

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

–Developing

–Updated at 9:54 a.m.

