Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s (R) campaign announced on Tuesday that the governor has qualified for the first GOP presidential debate next month in Milwaukee.

Candidates must meet several donor and polling thresholds established by the Republican National Committee (RNC) in order to qualify for the Aug. 23 debate. Contenders must have at least 40,000 unique donors, including a minimum of 200 donors from 20 or more states each.

Candidates also must register a minimum of 1 percent in three national polls or at least 1 percent in two national polls and 1 percent in two polls conducted in two early presidential primary states, which include Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Burgum’s campaign announced last week he had met the RNC donor threshold. His team announced today he met the polling requirements as well.

His team cited a JMC Analytics poll where he registered at 1 percent, a University of New Hampshire poll with him at 6 percent, a Fox Business poll taken in Iowa with him at 3 percent and a recent Morning Consult poll with him at 1 percent.

“Governor Burgum is looking forward to sharing his focus on the economy, energy and national security at the August debate,” Burgum campaign spokesman Lance Trover said in a statement.

“In less than 7 weeks, Governor Burgum has exceeded all the requirements for the debate. As a Governor and business leader Doug knows how to fix the economy, unleash American energy and win the Cold War with China,” Trover added.

Burgum is the latest candidate to qualify for the first GOP debate. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign announced last weekend that he had also qualified for the debate stage.