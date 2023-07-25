Christie: Trump has ‘proven he didn’t know how to get things done’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) argued against a second term for former President Trump on Tuesday, saying his rival for the Republican nomination has “proven he didn’t know how to get things done” as president.

“The Trump agenda is not worth anything to Republicans if Trump’s the one trying to execute it because he’s proven he didn’t know how to get things done,” Christie said on CNN.

“He didn’t know how to build the wall,” the former governor continued. “He didn’t repeal or replace Obamacare. He added $6 trillion to the national debt, after he said he was gonna balance the budget in four years.”

Christie claimed that, on the other hand, his tenure leading the Garden State proves that he knows “how to do it.”

“I balanced the budget in New Jersey every year for eight years. I got things done with a Democratic legislature,” he said.

“I think the American people are so down on politics because they look at Washington and see nothing getting done,” Christie added. “I know how to do it because I did it with a Democratic legislature in New Jersey and preserved the values I believe in.”

However, Trump remains the clear frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination, with Christie trailing far behind in a crowded field of GOP candidates.

A recent Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey showed the former president leading with 52 percent support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 12 percent and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with 10 percent.

Christie sat in seventh place in the poll with 2 percent support, also behind former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.