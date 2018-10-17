Obama responds to several excuses people give for not voting in new video

Former President Obama on Wednesday pushed back against several excuses citizens often give for not voting.

Obama makes the pitch for voting in a new “Get Out The Vote” feature from media company ATTN. In it, Obama shuts down seven excuses, such as "I don't care about politics" and "I can't relate to the candidates," that people use to justify not voting in election.

Obama makes several pitches for why voting is important, saying that when citizens opt out of voting, it allows other people to fill the void and do nothing about what "you'd like to see government do."

He later slammed the idea that one could get away with saying that they can't relate to candidates, noting how this year more women are running for office than ever before.

"This year, more than any other year, you have the chance to change the face of politics," he said, recalling an event earlier this year in which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergFacebook executive hosted Kavanaugh confirmation celebration Hillicon Valley: Facebook rift over exec's support for Kavanaugh | Dem worried about Russian trolls jumping into Kavanaugh debate | China pushes back on Pence House Democrat questions big tech on possible foreign influence in Kavanaugh debate MORE testified before Congress.

"You remember those hearings where members of Congress were asking Zuckerberg questions like they'd never used the internet before? That's because they haven't," Obama said.

"Here’s your chance to vote for people who actually know what the internet is."

Obama goes on to respond to other excuses like "my vote doesn't matter," "midterms are boring" and "I'm uninformed," before making a final plea to vote in the general election.

"Sometimes these elections are even more important than a presidential race," Obama said.

The message comes roughly three weeks before the midterm elections, as Democrats try to seize on opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Cruz, O'Rourke's debate showdown Arpaio files libel suit against New York Times IMF's Christine Lagarde delays trip to Middle East MORE to retake control of the House and possibly the Senate.

Obama has endorsed hundreds of Democratic candidates running this year. He also began appearing at campaign events in September in places such as Pennsylvania and Ohio to rally support for the Democratic Party.