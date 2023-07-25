trending:

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

by Julia Manchester - 07/25/23 2:12 PM ET
FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters at U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn’s Annual BBQ, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. DeSantis is cutting campaign staff as he struggles to catch former President Donald Trump in the GOP’s crowded primary contest while facing sudden financial pressure. DeSantis let go fewer than 10 paid staffers late last week. That’s according to a DeSantis aide granted anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign laid off 38 staff members as the campaign seeks to revamp itself amid stagnant poll numbers. 

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden. Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign,” said Generra Peck, DeSantis’s campaign manager.

Politico first reported on Tuesday’s layoffs, which include the 10 event-planning positions whose cuts were announced weeks ago. The total number of staffers let go over the last few weeks — including these most recent cuts — amounts to about one-third of his staff.

The latest round of layoffs for the DeSantis campaign follow another round of layoffs that took place earlier this month, which saw roughly a dozen staffers let go from the operation. 

