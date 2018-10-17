Cruz voices confidence about reelection after contentious Senate debate

SAN ANTONIO — Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzFive takeaways from Cruz, O'Rourke's debate showdown O'Rourke's mom discusses past Dem votes after labeled 'lifelong Republican' by son Live coverage: Cruz faces O'Rourke in Texas debate showdown MORE (R-Texas) on Wednesday voiced optimism about his reelection prospects as he continued to paint his Democratic rival, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, as too liberal for Texas.

Cruz, speaking to reporters after a private roundtable with law enforcement, highlighted his own record on immigration, taxes and education, while arguing O’Rourke has little to show over his past six years in office.

The Senator was addressing the media a day after a contentious debate against O'Rourke.

Recent polls have showed Cruz widening his lead over the Congressman though O'Rourke has built a fundraising advantage after raising a record $38.1 million in the July-September quarter.

“I feel very good where we are. I think the people of Texas in the last month have really started to focus on this race,” Cruz told reporters Wednesday alongside Michael Helle, the president of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, which has endorsed the GOP senator.

“What was striking in last night’s debate is Beto O’Rourke couldn’t point to a single legislative accomplishment that he’s had in Congress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz highlighted many of the same contrasts as he did in Tuesday night’s testy, hour-long debate in San Antonio, including accusing O’Rourke of wanting open borders, sanctuary cities and “socialized medicine."

O'Rourke had gone on the offensive during the debate on Tuesday calling out Cruz for "dishonest" attacks and calling him "Lyin' Ted," while disputing a number of claims Cruz has made, including that the Democrat wants open borders.

"I became convinced after that first debate that I had to draw a very clear and clean and precise distinction," O’Rourke told the San Antonio Express-News editorial board in an interview.