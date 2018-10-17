Gillum holds razor-thin lead in Florida race

Democrat Andrew Gillum (D) holds a razor-thin lead over former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisElection Countdown: Cruz, O'Rourke fight at pivotal point | Ryan hitting the trail for vulnerable Republicans | Poll shows Biden leading Dem 2020 field | Arizona Senate debate tonight 'Hamilton' star aims to educate displaced Puerto Ricans about Florida voter ID laws De Blasio campaigns for Gillum while Florida Dem helps with Hurricane Michael recovery MORE (R) in the upcoming Florida gubernatorial election, according to a new survey by St. Pete Polls.

Forty-seven percent of likely voters told pollsters they would vote for Gillum if the election was today, compared to the 45.9 percent who said they would back DeSantis. The 1.1 point lead was well within the 2.2 percent margin of error.

The poll also showed 44 percent of voters said they approved of Gillum's response to Hurricane Michael as mayor of Tallahassee, while 30.3 percent said they disapproved of how he handled the storm.

Hurricane Michael tore through Florida last week, killing more than 20 people and devastating infrastructure.

The poll also found the Florida senatorial race neck-and-neck, with 48.6 percent of voters supporting Gov. Rick Scott (R) and 47.2 percent standing with Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonElection Countdown: Dems outraise GOP in final stretch | 2018 midterms already most expensive in history | What to watch in second Cruz-O'Rourke debate | Trump raises 0M for reelection | Why Dems fear Avenatti's approach Midterms in 2018 become most expensive in history The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Pollsters: White college-educated women to decide if Dems capture House MORE (D).

Recent polls have found Gillum leading DeSantis by single-digits, including an NBC/Marist Poll that had Gillum up 5 points.

