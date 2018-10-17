Nevada brothel owner who died will remain on ballot

A Nevada brothel owner running for the state legislature will remain on the ballot after he was found dead on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

Dennis Hof, one of the best-known legal brothel owners in the state, was found dead on Tuesday following a weekend of parties to celebrate his 72nd birthday. The AP reported that it's too late to change the ballots, as they have been printed and mailed with less than three weeks until Election Day.

Hof is running in a legislative district held comfortably by Republicans, and as a result is expected to be elected posthumously. The AP reported that if that is the outcome, county officials will nominate another Republican to fill the seat.

No foul play is suspected in Hof's death, though it could be several weeks before an official cause is determined.

Hof, the former star of HBO's "Cathouse," owned seven brothels in the state of Nevada, where they are legal to operate. He won his party's primary earlier this year, beating incumbent Assemblyman James Oscarson (R) in the June GOP primary. He was set to face Democrat Lesia Romanov for the seat in November.

The businessman previously lost a 2016 Libertarian Party bid for the seat against Oscarson.