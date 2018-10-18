Campaign manager for brothel owner who died: He’ll still win Nevada election

The campaign manager for the late Nevada brothel owner Denis Hof's Republican bid for state office predicts that he will posthumously win election to the state legislature.

Chuck Muth noted Republican's almost 2-to-1 registration advantage over Democrats in the district in predicting that Hof would still win just weeks after his death at age 72.

“I feel very comfortable predicting that he is still going to win the election on November,” Muth said, according to Reuters.

Muth said that Hof, who owned seven legal brothels in Nevada and had celebrity status due to being a star on the HBO reality series "Cathouse," is likely to win over even more Republican voters due to his death.

“There are a lot of Republicans who were uncomfortable voting for Dennis because of the nature of his business and they now know that he is not the one who will be serving,” Muth told Reuters. “They will feel much more comfortable casting the ballot for him knowing there will be another Republican to replace him.”

It was reported Wednesday that Hof would remain on the ballot, as they have already been printed and mailed. He is running for a legislative seat long held by Republicans. If he is elected, county officials will nominate another Republican to serve in the seat.

Hof was found dead Tuesday. No foul play is suspected.