West Virginia sports stars back Manchin in new ad

Three West Virginia sports stars are backing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) in new ad called "Coaches" released by the Manchin campaign.

The ad features Bob Huggins, the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball team; Nick Saban, head football coach at the University of Alabama; and former Los Angeles Lakers player and NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three men are West Virginia natives, and they tout Manchin's commitment to the Mountain state in their remarks.

"Joe and I grew up together in West Virginia and he never forgets where he came from," Saban says.

"He loves our state," West chimes in. "He’s dedicated his whole life to West Virginia."

Manchin is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats running for reelection as he seeks to hold his blue seat in a state that went to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump renews attacks against Tester over VA nominee on eve of Montana rally Trump submits 2017 federal income tax returns Corker: Trump administration 'clamped down' on Saudi intel, canceled briefing MORE by double digits.

The sports stars in the ad refer to Manchin as their "friend."

Recent polls have shown Manchin leading his Republican challenger, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, even as Trump, Vice President Pence and Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpMueller assembles team of cooperators in Russian probe Election Countdown: O'Rourke goes on the attack | Takeaways from fiery second Texas Senate debate | Heitkamp apologizes for ad misidentifying abuse victims | Trump Jr. to rally for Manchin challenger | Rick Scott leaves trail to deal with hurricane damage Senate Dems ask Trump to disclose financial ties to Saudi Arabia MORE continue to campaign on behalf of Morrisey.