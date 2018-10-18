Billionaire Tom Steyer donates $2 million to Gillum in Florida governor's race

Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer is donating $2 million to progressive candidate Andrew Gillum's gubernatorial campaign in Florida, CNN reported Thursday.

The billionaire philanthropist referenced the donation in a mailing sent to 300,000 Florida voters who have signed up to support his organization called Need to Impeach, which aims to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump renews attacks against Tester over VA nominee on eve of Montana rally Trump submits 2017 federal income tax returns Corker: Trump administration 'clamped down' on Saudi intel, canceled briefing MORE.

The move comes as another group funded by Steyer, NextGen America, is reportedly spending more than $5 million in support of Gillum's campaign.

"If you were going to choose a single race that has the most national significance, it would be the governor's race in Florida," Steyer said in the mail pitch.

Steyer added that Gillum "is straightforward on education, good on climate, took on the NRA, straightforward on healthcare, has talked a lot about justice and the criminal justice system and supports impeaching the President.”

Gillum, who's the mayor of Tallahassee, is gaining momentum in the hotly contested governor’s race against Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGillum holds razor-thin lead in Florida race Election Countdown: Cruz, O'Rourke fight at pivotal point | Ryan hitting the trail for vulnerable Republicans | Poll shows Biden leading Dem 2020 field | Arizona Senate debate tonight 'Hamilton' star aims to educate displaced Puerto Ricans about Florida voter ID laws MORE (R). He has campaigned on a liberal agenda and has not been shy in calling for Trump's impeachment.

DeSantis, a strong supporter and close ally of the president, has used Gillum's position on impeachment to argue Gillum is too far outside the mainstream for Florida.

Steyer said in his mail pitch that he doesn’t think Gillum’s call for Trump’s impeachment will hurt his chances with moderate voters or Republican ones either.

"We looked at 5,000 Republican ads and not one of them mentioned impeachment," Steyer wrote. "So, if you want to know if it is a hot-button issue (for Republicans), it isn't."