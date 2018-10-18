Trump to fundraise for GOP candidate in key NJ House race

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump renews attacks against Tester over VA nominee on eve of Montana rally Trump submits 2017 federal income tax returns Corker: Trump administration 'clamped down' on Saudi intel, canceled briefing MORE will hold a fundraiser in next week for Republican House candidate Jay Webber, the New Jersey state assemblyman's campaign announced Thursday.

The fundraiser will be held Oct. 25 in Washington, D.C., according to Webber's campaign.

"I am thankful to have the support of the President for our campaign," Webber said in a statement. "The economy is booming, the nation is moving forward, and Americans are confident about our future. Our goal is to continue the prosperity and success with policies that work to make New Jersey's 11th district better for everyone, and the President will help us achieve that goal."

Webber is running against Democratic opponent Mikie Sherrill in the race to replace retiring Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R), who has served as New Jersey's representative from the 11th Congressional District for more than two decades.

The Cook Political Report and FiveThirtyEight each give the edge to Sherrill in their prediction models, with Cook rating the race as leaning Democrat and FiveThirtyEight declaring it likely Democrat. Democrats have been heavily targeting the race this cycle.

Trump last month endorsed Webber, writing in a tweet that he is "outstanding in every way."

".@JayWebberNJ is running for Congress in the 11th District of New Jersey. He is outstanding in every way. Strong on Borders, loves our Military and our Vets. Big Crime fighter. Jay has my Full and Total Endorsement!" the president tweeted.

New Jersey has become a top battleground in the fight for the House, where Democrats would need to flip 23 seats to regain control.

But even as prediction models have projected that the Republicans are likely to lose their majority in the House, Trump has stayed optimistic, saying in recent interviews with "Fox & Friends" and The Associated Press that he believes the GOP will do well.

Trump, however, added in his interview with the AP that he wouldn't accept the blame if Republicans lose control of the House.