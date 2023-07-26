trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump records video encouraging Republicans to vote early

by Caroline Vakil - 07/26/23 10:06 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 07/26/23 10:06 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump
Greg Nash
Former President Donald Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Former President Trump recorded a video released on Wednesday encouraging Republicans to vote early, coming one week after he offered muddled messaging over the strategy.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched a “Bank Your Vote” campaign last month in an effort to encourage Republicans to vote early. The initiative aims to educate GOP voters on absentee voting, ballot collection and in-person early voting.

Trump offered his strongest support yet of early voting in a roughly 40-second video shared by the RNC.

“The RNC is leading the fight to help secure your vote in 2024 as well. They’re fighting bad Democrat laws, putting folks on the ground to serve as poll workers and poll watchers and engaging attorneys to monitor every step of the voting process,” Trump said.

“We must defeat the far left at their own game or our country will never recover from this disastrous crooked Biden administration. Sign up at bankyourvote.com now and join the Republican effort to win big in 2024. We’re going to win and we’re going to make America great again,” he added.

The video comes one week after Trump offered muddled messaging on early voting during a town hall interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. While the former president said he would encourage early voting, he also cast doubt on the process, alleging that people create “phony ballots” and that ballots can get lost.

Unsupported claims about fraud in early and absentee voting have been a key theme in Trump’s ongoing and erroneous claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

But Republicans are increasingly turning to early voting as they look to close the gap against Democrats in competitive races, especially after a disappointing 2022 election cycle in which the party failed to take back control of the Senate and won only a narrow majority in the House.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and a handful of groups have joined forces in Virginia to launch a separate initiative aimed at encouraging early voting ahead of the state’s legislature races this fall.

Tags Sean Hannity

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: House Oversight panel convenes hearing on UFOs, national security
  2. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers to press former officials on strange ...
  3. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  4. Senate Republicans see Biden impeachment as fraught with risk
  5. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  6. Grassley faces criticism over release of FBI document
  7. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  8. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  9. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  10. White House condemns Fox host Gutfeld’s Holocaust comments 
  11. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  12. Trump says he would end European visas on US citizens planned for 2024
  13. Giuliani concedes he made ‘false’ statements about two Georgia election ...
  14. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  15. Montana tribe, citing mounting tragedies, sues Biden administration over lack ...
  16. Harris is confronting the ‘war on woke’ head-on: And voters are listening
  17. Watch live: Mayorkas testifies before House panel on border ...
  18. GOP seeks to step in to Hunter Biden’s court case ahead of plea hearing
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis pushes Trump to debate: ‘Nobody’s entitled to be nominated’

Campaign 07/20/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Pro-DeSantis group uses AI version of Trump’s voice in new ad 

Campaign 07/18/23

Biden leads Kennedy by 60 points in New Hampshire: survey

Campaign 07/19/23

Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’

Campaign 07/20/23