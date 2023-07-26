trending:

Campaign

Trump says he would end European visas on US citizens planned for 2024

by Lauren Sforza - 07/26/23 9:57 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Former President Trump says he would put an end to Europe requiring entry fees for U.S. travelers if elected to the White House next year. 

“Wow! “U.S. CITIZENS WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR A VISA TO TRAVEL TO EUROPE STARTING IN 2024.” he posted on Truth Social.  “Think of this. We give them everything, including military protection and trade, and now we have to pay them to go there.”

“NO RESPECT FOR THE UNITED STATES. I WILL, AS PRESIDENT, NOT ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. IT WILL END VERY QUICKLY!!!” he added.  

Trump did not provide details on how he would put an end to the entry fee.

U.S. travelers, along with those from more than 60 other “visa-exempt” countries, will need to submit an application to the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) starting in 2024 if they plan to visit any of the 30 European countries listed. Any traveler from one of those 60 countries who is not exempt from the entry fee must submit an application for a short-term stay, which it defines as up to 90 days within an 180-day period.

According to the ETIAS website, applicants would need to provide personal information, such as their name, date of birth, nationality, address, email address, phone number and their parents’ names. Applicants will also be required to submit information about their current occupation, education level and their travel plans for going to Europe.

“With a valid ETIAS travel authorization, you can enter the territory of these European countries as often as you want for short-term stays — normally for up to 90 days in any 180-day period,” the website states. “However, it does not guarantee entry. When you arrive, a border guard will ask to see your passport and other documents and verify that you meet the entry conditions.”

The cost of getting an ETIAS authorization is 7 euros, or about $8. When in use, the visa is valid for the short-term stay period. If unused, it is valid for up to three years as long as travel documents, like a passport, do not expire first.

