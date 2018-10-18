Trump rally for Cruz in Texas moved to larger venue

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump renews attacks against Tester over VA nominee on eve of Montana rally Trump submits 2017 federal income tax returns Corker: Trump administration 'clamped down' on Saudi intel, canceled briefing MORE's rally in Houston in support of Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzProtesters confront Cruz at airport over Kavanaugh vote O'Rourke targets Cruz with several attack ads a day after debate Election Countdown: O'Rourke goes on the attack | Takeaways from fiery second Texas Senate debate | Heitkamp apologizes for ad misidentifying abuse victims | Trump Jr. to rally for Manchin challenger | Rick Scott leaves trail to deal with hurricane damage MORE (R-Texas) has been moved to a larger venue because of high demand, Trump's campaign manager announced Thursday.

The rally was initially scheduled for the 8,000-seat NRG Arena. But Brad Parscale tweeted the rally has relocated to the Toyota Center, which holds up to 19,000 people for concerts. The venue is home to the NBA's Houston Rockets.

Response for tickets to #MAGA rally #Houston Mon 10/22 has been HUGE and unprecedented! This will be an epic rally, so we’re moving to @ToyotaCenter. Want to make sure everyone coming knows the venue changed! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 18, 2018

The Toyota Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump campaign announced on Monday that the president would head to Houston to hold a rally for his one-time rival, Cruz.

The initial choice of NRG Arena was a subject of mockery on social media, as the president pledged in August to hold a "major rally" at "the biggest stadium in Texas we can find."

An aide for the Trump campaign who asked not to be identified told The Dallas Morning News that the arena was the biggest location available on Oct. 22, and disputed that the venue fell short of expectations the president set in his August tweet.

The Toyota Center did not have other publicly announced events scheduled for Monday. Comedian Kevin Hart is set to perform there on Saturday, and a Josh Groban concert is set for Tuesday.

Monday's rally will add to a long list of campaign events Trump has held in recent weeks to bolster GOP Senate candidates. The president has made stops in Tennessee, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Ohio, and will travel this week to Montana, Arizona and Nevada.

Cruz's race against Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke: I had to be aggressive in debate to fight 'dishonest' Cruz attacks The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump requests Turkey's evidence on missing journalist | Takeaways from Texas Senate debate | Key Mueller findings could be ready after midterms Ex-Trump strategist calls Beto O'Rourke a beta male MORE (D-Texas) has drawn national interest as the challenger has garnered significant fundraising hauls in traditionally Republican Texas.

However, polls of late show Cruz maintaining a steady lead. A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Cruz with a 7-point lead in the race.

Trump and Cruz have been publicly supportive of one another after a 2016 presidential campaign in which the two regularly exchanged insults. The president labeled Cruz "Lyin' Ted," and the senator blasted then-candidate Trump as a "sniveling coward" and a "pathological liar."