GOP Rep to top-ranking Dem who accused him of bigotry: 'Apologize to my children'

Rep. Tom MacArthur Thomas (Tom) Charles MacArthurOvernight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Trump officials move to require drug prices in TV ads | 4,000 more people lose Medicaid in Arkansas | New top official for Medicaid Dems announce third-quarter fundraising bonanza Midterms put GOP centrists in peril MORE (R-N.J.) responded to Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Trump travels to hurricane-ravaged Florida, Georgia Dems eye ambitious agenda if House flips Schiff: There is legal precedent for impeaching sitting officials over prior criminal conduct MORE's (D-Ca.) implication that he was racist against Koreans on Thursday, asking him to apologize to his two children adopted from South Korea.

In his tweet, MacArthur denied having said that his Korean American midterm opponent "is not one of us" and pointed out that he adopted Korean children who deserved an apology from Schiff.

Hey @AdamSchiff - First, I didn't say that. Second, you should have done some research before you made such a disgustingly false claim. I have 2 adopted children from South Korea. I don't want your apology, but you sure can apologize to my children. pic.twitter.com/o5TDFq4a7o — Tom MacArthur (@tmac4congress) October 18, 2018

Schiff's criticism of MacArthur was part of a broader tweet earlier Thursday arguing that Republican candidates put away "the dog whistles of bigotry" and have started "using trumpets."

Rep. MacArthur says his Korean American opponent is “not one of us.” Rep. Hunter attacks his challenger for being a Muslim terrorist. And Rep. King endorses an avowed white supremacist and anti-Semite.



The dog whistles of bigotry have been put away.



Now they’re using trumpets. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) October 18, 2018

If Andy Kim (D) defeats MacArthur in the midterms, he would become the first Korean American to serve in Congress since 1999.

Cook Political Report, an independent election handicapper, rates the race as a 'toss up.'