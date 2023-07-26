Tim Ryan launching new pro-democracy group aimed at ‘exhausted majority’

Former Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who left his seat to run against now-Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) in 2022, announced on Wednesday that he’s launching a new pro-democracy group aimed at creating a political community for an “exhausted majority” in U.S. politics.

“Founded by @TimRyan, We The People is a community for the exhausted majority that wants to move beyond the current political discourse and focus on new ideas and practical solutions to the issues America is facing. That is how we will recapture the American Spirit,” the group said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The group is pitching itself as a community for people “exhausted by the current political discourse” and “tired of the MAGA movement’s way of rage and fear.”

The group’s name, “We the People 250 Action Fund,” appears as a nod to the country’s 250th anniversary, which will fall in 2026.

In an interview with CBS News, Ryan explained that the group will focus on policy events and engagement with voters, not a political campaign — unlike the centrist group No Labels, which is pushing for a bipartisan presidential ticket for 2024.

Ryan also told the outlet he’s not interested in entering the Democratic presidential race, saying “we’re not getting involved in presidential politics, to a certain extent … We want to actually build a sustainable organization that’s citizen-powered.” He did not rule out a future run for office.

The former Ohio congressman lost his bid to succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R) in a closely watched contest against Trump-backed Vance last year.

“Hey folks, I told you that I was going to stay in the fight,” Ryan said. “Join me @WeThePeople250 where we are working to recapture the American spirit. It will be big hearted Citizens that turn this country around, not politicians.”