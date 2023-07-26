trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Tim Ryan launching new pro-democracy group aimed at ‘exhausted majority’

by Julia Mueller - 07/26/23 2:20 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/26/23 2:20 PM ET
(AP Photo/Phil Long)
Then-Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, delivers his speech at the Tri-County Labor Council Community Awards Dinner in Fairlawn, Ohio Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Former Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who left his seat to run against now-Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) in 2022, announced on Wednesday that he’s launching a new pro-democracy group aimed at creating a political community for an “exhausted majority” in U.S. politics.

“Founded by @TimRyan, We The People is a community for the exhausted majority that wants to move beyond the current political discourse and focus on new ideas and practical solutions to the issues America is facing. That is how we will recapture the American Spirit,” the group said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.  

The group is pitching itself as a community for people “exhausted by the current political discourse” and “tired of the MAGA movement’s way of rage and fear.”

The group’s name, “We the People 250 Action Fund,” appears as a nod to the country’s 250th anniversary, which will fall in 2026.

In an interview with CBS News, Ryan explained that the group will focus on policy events and engagement with voters, not a political campaign — unlike the centrist group No Labels, which is pushing for a bipartisan presidential ticket for 2024. 

Ryan also told the outlet he’s not interested in entering the Democratic presidential race, saying “we’re not getting involved in presidential politics, to a certain extent … We want to actually build a sustainable organization that’s citizen-powered.” He did not rule out a future run for office.

The former Ohio congressman lost his bid to succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R) in a closely watched contest against Trump-backed Vance last year. 

“Hey folks, I told you that I was going to stay in the fight,” Ryan said. “Join me @WeThePeople250 where we are working to recapture the American spirit. It will be big hearted Citizens that turn this country around, not politicians.”

Tags Democracy JD Vance Ohio Rob Portman Tim Ryan Tim Ryan

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  2. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  3. Trump says he would end European visas on US citizens planned for 2024
  4. Fed hikes interest rates to 22-year high after brief pause
  5. Watch live: House Oversight panel convenes hearing on UFOs, national security
  6. Hunter Biden plea agreement on hold after judge questions scope of deal
  7. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  8. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  9. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  10. Senate Republicans see Biden impeachment as fraught with risk
  11. Watch live: Mayorkas testifies before House panel on border ...
  12. Grassley faces criticism over release of FBI document
  13. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  14. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  15. Alpha Phi Alpha moves 2025 convention out of Florida over ‘racist’ policies
  16. Trump: Christie cost Romney chance at White House
  17. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  18. Judge voids Bowe Bergdahl court-martial conviction
Load more