Lara Trump says 'Kavanaugh effect' will motivate women to vote Republican

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law and senior adviser for his reelection campaign, argued in an interview this week that women will be inspired to vote Republican in the November midterms due to the "Kavanaugh effect."

Trump described the "Kavanaugh effect" during an interview late Wednesday on "Fox News @ Night" as female voters motivated by Democrats' handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughProtesters confront Cruz at airport over Kavanaugh vote Trump renews attacks against Tester over VA nominee on eve of Montana rally Corker: Trump administration 'clamped down' on Saudi intel, canceled briefing MORE.

"Honestly, after the Kavanaugh confirmation, the number of women that I think are more inspired on the Republican end now to get out and vote is really astonishing," said Trump, who is married to the president's son Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpSenate Dems ask Trump to disclose financial ties to Saudi Arabia Boston-area man pleads guilty to mailing letters laced with white powder to Trump's sons Trump's Scottish golf resort reports millions in losses for fourth straight year MORE.

"I found women coming up to me telling me how frustrated they were with that, how much it makes them want to go out and vote for Republicans," she added.

Lara Trump in the interview dismissed polls showing an enthusiasm gap between Democrats and Republicans and that show women likely to vote Democrat next month.

She cited the turnout of women at a series of events she attended in North Carolina on Tuesday in support of the president and GOP candidates.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court earlier this month after a contentious nomination process dominated in its final weeks by allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against the nominee.

Three women accused Kavanaugh of misconduct, and his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified on her allegations that the judge pinned her to a bed and groped her during a party when the two were in high school.

Kavanaugh denied all of the allegations, which roiled his nomination before he was ultimately confirmed on Oct. 6.

Democrats argued that GOP senators rammed Kavanaugh's nomination through without an adequate investigation into the claims, while Republicans accused the other side of carrying out a "smear campaign" against the judge.

Both sides have claimed in the aftermath of the confirmation that their voters will be motivated to turn out in the midterms next month.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump renews attacks against Tester over VA nominee on eve of Montana rally Trump submits 2017 federal income tax returns Corker: Trump administration 'clamped down' on Saudi intel, canceled briefing MORE has threatened potential gains with more moderate female voters in recent days as he disparaged adult-film star and director Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had an affair with the president in 2006.

Trump welcomed news that a judge dismissed Daniels's defamation case against the president by calling her "horseface" in a tweet earlier this week.

Some GOP lawmakers condemned the remarks, which were the latest instance where the president attacked a woman's appearance.