Christie hits Trump for having Clintons at wedding

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie knocked former President Trump on Wednesday for having former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at his 2005 wedding to Melania Trump.

The former New Jersey governor’s jab came in response to Trump’s suggestion on Tuesday that Christie had tanked 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s chances at the presidency over his collaboration with then-President Obama in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

“Yeah… I invited the sitting President to New Jersey during the worst natural disaster in our state’s history,” Christie tweeted. “But I didn’t invite him to my wedding…Donald – did you dance the night away with Hillary?”

Christie included a photo of Trump and former first lady Melania Trump at their 2005 wedding, smiling alongside the Clintons.

The former president had said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday that Christie, who praised Obama’s efforts to lead the recovery from Hurricane Sandy in October 2012, was “star struck” by the then-president.

“Christie was so star struck with Barack Hussein Obama, that Romney, who is a terrible politician and horrible representative of the Republican Party, never had a chance at the Presidency,” Trump said. “Christie sold Romney out.”

The former New Jersey governor, a one-time ally of Trump, has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of the former president in the race for the Republican nomination, repeatedly taking swipes at Trump that his fellow GOP candidates have avoided.

However, Trump remains the clear frontrunner amid the crowded Republican field, with Christie and the others trailing far behind in the national polls.