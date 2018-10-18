GOP lawmaker condemns ad warning black voters Dems will bring back 'lynchings'

An Arkansas Republican on Thursday condemned a right-leaning group over an advertisement in support of his campaign airing on radio stations in predominantly African-American areas in the state.

Rep. French Hill James (French) French HillThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump questions Kavanaugh accuser's account | Accuser may testify Thursday | Midterm blame game begins The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh, accuser say they’re prepared to testify Lawmakers demand answers from Mnuchin on Trump tariffs MORE (R-Ark.) tweeted Thursday evening that an ad warning black voters that white Democrats would bring back "lynchings" if they retake Congress in the fall and likening the issue to allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughProtesters confront Cruz at airport over Kavanaugh vote Trump renews attacks against Tester over VA nominee on eve of Montana rally Corker: Trump administration 'clamped down' on Saudi intel, canceled briefing MORE was "nonsense" and had no place in the campaign.

"Some may have heard an appalling ad on the radio. I condemn this outrageous ad in the strongest terms," Hill tweeted, while not linking to audio of the ad directly.

"I do not support that message, and there is no place in Arkansas for this nonsense," he added.9

Hill's tweet referred to an ad from Black Americans for the President's Agenda, a right-leaning group formed in support of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump renews attacks against Tester over VA nominee on eve of Montana rally Trump submits 2017 federal income tax returns Corker: Trump administration 'clamped down' on Saudi intel, canceled briefing MORE and chaired by Del. Jill Upson (R), a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Audio of the advertisement went viral on social media earlier on Thursday, with Twitter users criticizing the ad for linking the Kavanaugh hearings to the use of false rape allegations to justify white lynch mobs that targeted black men throughout the south especially during the Reconstruction period.

"Girl, white Democrats will be lynching black men again," one unidentified voice says in the ad.

A request for comment to the group from The Hill was not immediately returned. A poll of the race last month showed Hill leading his opponent, Clarke Tucker (D) by 9 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.