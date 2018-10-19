Kamala Harris rallies voters in South Carolina

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOn The Money: Mnuchin pulls out of Saudi summit | Consumer bureau to probe controversial blog posts on race | Harris proposes new middle-class tax credit Booker holds 'Get Out the Vote' event in South Carolina as presidential speculation builds Harris rolls out bill to create new middle class tax credit MORE (D-Calif.) held a campaign rally in Greenville, S.C., to get voters motivated for the upcoming midterm elections among rumors of a potential 2020 presidential bid.

Although she has yet to commit to running in the next election, the crowd greeted her with chants of "the next president!"

Chants of “the next president” after Kamala Harris is introduced at this GOTV rally in Greenville pic.twitter.com/q3jsd4XYFR — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) October 19, 2018

Harris spoke alongside several Democrats up for statewide elections and urged voters to help elect them into office.

"This is an election that is probably one of the most significant of our lifetimes," she told the crowd.

"There is so much at stake. I don't have to tell you, you watched the [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh hearings, you know there is so much at stake, because elections matter. Who holds those offices matters. You have heard from these incredible candidates ... who holds these offices matters."

SC Sen. Karl Allen introduces @KamalaHarris at Greenville GOTV rally by getting the crowd to chant “Madam President.” #scpol pic.twitter.com/Hl08tNORF1 — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) October 19, 2018

Harris is also set to stump for candidates in Columbia and may schedule other events while in South Carolina.

The state holds particular importance if presidential speculation about Harris comes true, as South Carolina is an early-voting state and the first Southern state to hold a presidential primary.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker holds 'Get Out the Vote' event in South Carolina as presidential speculation builds Senate Dems ask Trump to disclose financial ties to Saudi Arabia Biden: ‘Totally legitimate’ to question age if he runs in 2020 MORE (D-N.J.), a fellow potential presidential candidate, also held a voter rally in the state Thursday.

After her visit in South Carolina, Harris will travel to Iowa, whose caucuses are the first presidential primary contest.