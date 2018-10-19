Poll: Palin unpopular in Alaska following jab at Murkowski

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) remains unpopular among voters in her home state following her barbs at Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiEx-Florida lawmaker leaves Republican Party Murkowski not worried about a Palin challenge Flake on Kavanaugh confirmation: To see GOP 'spiking the ball in the end zone' doesn't seem right MORE (R) for Murkowski's vote against Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughFive takeaways from the first North Dakota Senate debate Trump says midterms about ‘Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order and common sense' Live coverage: Heitkamp faces Cramer in high-stakes North Dakota debate MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Guardian slams Trump over comments about assault on reporter Five takeaways from the first North Dakota Senate debate Watchdog org: Tillerson used million in taxpayer funds to fly throughout US MORE's Supreme Court justice.

In a poll of likely Alaska midterm voters conducted by Alaska Survey Research, Palin was viewed negatively by just over half of voters (51 percent) while a far lower amount (31 percent) said they had a favorable view of the ex-governor.

The poll was taken in the days following Palin's tweet at Murkowski following the Alaska senator's announcement that she would be the lone Republican to oppose Kavanaugh's confirmation in the Senate following the emergence of sexual assault allegations against him.

"Hey @LisaMurkowski - I can see 2022 from my house..." Palin tweeted at Murkowski, whose term ends in 2023, in early October.

Conservatives including Fox News host Sean Hannity praised Palin's apparent threat, urging her to run against the centrist Republican senator.

“I tell you, the one person I'd love in Alaska to run against her would be Sarah Palin,” Hannity said on his radio show. “Maybe Gov. Palin could make a political comeback. I think the people there would like that a lot.”

But Murkowski says she doesn't fear a primary challenge from the former governor, who ended her term early in 2009.

“I don’t know the former governor’s interest in being involved in elected politics again and she’s really been out of the picture in the state for many years now,” Murkowski told The Hill.

“I don’t know whether this is just wishful thinking by some that would like to see me out so they’re looking for names,” she added.

The Alaska Survey Research poll contacted 500 likely voters between Oct. 12-14, and contains a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

The same poll showed that during the same polling period, 51 percent of Alaskans had a positive view of Murkowski after it took a slight dip during the Kavanaugh hearings.