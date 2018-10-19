Blankenship endorses ex-W.Va. GOP Senate rival, calls him 'lying' drug lobbyist

Former coal company CEO Don Blankenship on Friday endorsed his former GOP Senate rival Patrick Morrisey while calling him a "lying" out-of-state drug lobbyist.

Blankenship, who lost the Republican primary in May, swiped at the West Virginia attorney general and GOP Senate nominee while endorsing him over incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinElection Countdown: Florida Senate fight resumes after hurricane | Cruz softens ObamaCare attacks | GOP worries Trump will lose suburban women | Latest Senate polls | Rep. Dave Brat gets Trump's 'total endorsement' | Dem candidates raise record B Poll: Dems lead in Indiana, West Virginia Senate races, tied in Nevada McConnell defends Trump-backed lawsuit against ObamaCare MORE (D-W.Va.).

"I told the audience I would be voting for Patrick Morrisey because West Virginia and America must have Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThe Guardian slams Trump over comments about assault on reporter Five takeaways from the first North Dakota Senate debate Watchdog org: Tillerson used million in taxpayer funds to fly throughout US MORE and if its Morrisey that Trump wants I will vote for him," Blankenship said in a statement, referring to remarks he gave the previous night to the Tug Valley Mining Institute.

"However, when I watch the video it causes me to wonder how our country got to the point that West Virginians have to choose between a lying New Jersey opiate drug lobbyist and a lying supporter of Barrack Obama," Blankenship added.

Blankenship was blocked in August by the West Virginia Supreme Court from appearing on November's ballot after losing the primary election for the GOP nomination and subsequently filing a bid to run as a third-party candidate.

The former coal CEO's attempt to launch a third-party bid worried state Republicans who feared he would siphon votes from Morrisey's campaign against Manchin, who is seen as a top target for Republicans attempting to cement control of the Senate in November.

Blankenship previously went to prison for conspiring to violate mine safety laws following a deadly explosion that killed 29 workers at a mine run by his company. He previously unsuccessfully filed to have the conviction vacated after serving a year in custody.