Obama to campaign for Dems in Wisconsin

Former President Obama is heading to Milwaukee near the end of October to campaign on behalf of Wisconsin Democratic candidates.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin made the announcement on Friday, saying that Obama will campaign for gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers (D) and incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinTreasury sets politics aside, admits China isn't a currency manipulator Hillicon Valley: Facebook deletes accounts for political 'spam' | Leaked research shows Google's struggles with online free speech | Trump's praise for North Korea complicates cyber deterrence | Senators want Google memo on privacy bug Poll: Baldwin leads GOP challenger by double digits in Wisconsin MORE (D-Wis.), as well Democrats up and down the ballot, during an event on Oct. 26.

The party's announcement did not include details on where the campaign event would take place.

"We are so excited to have the opportunity to host President Obama in our great state of Wisconsin,” Martha Laning, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said in a press release.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher this year," Laning added. "Health care is on the ballot, we have the opportunity to re-elect our Senator Tammy Baldwin, elect Tony Evers as our new governor, and vote in Democrats up and down the ballot who will do right by their constituents.

"We’re honored to have President Obama here to help us take back our state and forge a better future for Wisconsinites.”

The visit from Obama will be part of the former president's efforts to campaign on behalf of Democratic candidates running in this year's midterms across the nation.

Obama has visited places such as Pennsylvania and Ohio, and he is also slated to travel to Las Vegas next week to campaign for Democrats running for statewide and congressional offices.

His visit to Wisconsin will come just two days after President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Guardian slams Trump over comments about assault on reporter Five takeaways from the first North Dakota Senate debate Watchdog org: Tillerson used million in taxpayer funds to fly throughout US MORE is slated to a rally in Mosinee, Wis., to campaign for Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wis.).

Evers has a 10-point lead over the incumbent governor, according to a NBC News/Marist poll released on Oct. 11. Polls have also shown Baldwin with a solid lead over her Republican challenger.