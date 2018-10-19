Alaska governor Walker suspends reelection campaign

The announcement came three days after Walker's running mate, former Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott (D), stepped down and dropped his reelection bid , citing unspecific "inappropriate comments" made to a woman.

"Effective today I am suspending my campaign," Walker said Friday at the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention, according to the Anchorage Daily News

"In the time remaining, it has become clear we cannot win a three-way race," he said. "The decisions was made that at this point, Begich has the better odds. Alaskans deserve a competitive race and Alaskans deserve a choice other than Mike Dunleavey."

The Republican-turned-independent was seeking a seeking a second term after being elected in 2014.

poll released by Alaska Survey Research this week showed Dunleavy with 43 percent of likely voters' support, compared to 27 percent and 26 percent for Walker and Begich, respectively.