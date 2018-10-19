Trump boosts McSally, bashes Sinema in Arizona

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Guardian slams Trump over comments about assault on reporter Five takeaways from the first North Dakota Senate debate Watchdog org: Tillerson used million in taxpayer funds to fly throughout US MORE traveled to Arizona on Friday to boost GOP Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyArizona Dems hope higher Latino turnout will help turn the state blue The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Health care a top policy message in fall campaigns The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — GOP faces ‘green wave’ in final stretch to the midterms MORE while bashing her Democratic Senate rival Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, calling her a "far-left extremist."

Trump used a campaign-style rally in Phoenix to go after the Democratic candidate over her past foreign policy stances while invoking the issue of immigration to urge voters to back McSally, who is an Air Force veteran.

“While Martha was bravely fighting the Taliban, Kyrsten Sinema said she had no problem with Americans defecting from our country to join the Taliban,” he told the crowd, using a GOP attack line on the candidate.

“Kyrsten Sinema voted strongly against tax cuts,” he continued. “Not because she believes that, but because Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPelosi meets with Parkland students and parents, says gun control would be atop Dems’ agenda The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Health care a top policy message in fall campaigns Election Countdown: O'Rourke goes on the attack | Takeaways from fiery second Texas Senate debate | Heitkamp apologizes for ad misidentifying abuse victims | Trump Jr. to rally for Manchin challenger | Rick Scott leaves trail to deal with hurricane damage MORE told her to do that… She’ll do whatever they tell her.”

“She voted for Obama’s amnesty, and she voted against the border wall. She wants to let poisonous drugs pour into your community… Sinema voted to support deadly sanctuary cities.”

Sinema and McSally are locked in a tight race to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeMnuchin pulls out of Saudi conference The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Health care a top policy message in fall campaigns On The Money: Treasury official charged with leaking info on ex-Trump advisers | Trump to seek 5 percent budget cut from Cabinet members | Mnuchin to decide by Thursday on attending Saudi conference MORE (R-Ariz.). Both candidates have seen themselves with a single-digit lead in polls released this month.

When pressed about her comments related to the Taliban during a debate on Monday, Sinema responded that she always had the priorities of Arizonans first.

“Martha has chosen to run a campaign like the one you’re seeing right now, where she’s engaging in ridiculous attacks and smearing my campaign,” Sinema said. “And she’s just trying to cut, cut, cut and not share the full picture. But the truth is that I’ve always fought for Arizona, and I’ve been proud to serve our state in elected office for over 13 years.”

Trump during the rally Friday night also echoed a refrain contrasting "mobs" and "jobs" that he has used against other Democratic candidates, declaring, “If you don’t want radical Democratic mob to control Congress… vote for Martha McSally.”

“It will be the second greatest vote you ever cast, the first greatest vote was for me."